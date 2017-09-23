Kate Middleton’s Baby 2017: Prince William Hints Due Date Of Third Child

When it was announced earlier this month that Kate Middleton is expecting her third child with Prince William, it was instantly celebrated, not only in Kensington Palace but also by people all around the world who are fascinated by their Royal family. Now that the Duchess of Cambridge’s third pregnancy has already been made public, people are now interested to know more about the baby, especially the due date.

Although it was previously thought that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s baby is due in April, the Duke of Cambridge seemingly suggested that their third Royal baby could be born a month earlier than the expected date. He even told one midwife that they may see him sooner than they think.

If this is indeed the case, then Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third baby will due in March 2018.

Despite the good news, Prince William has previously shared that he is worried about his wife’s condition while pregnant so he is not ready to celebrate. It is widely known that Kate Middleton had rough pregnancies with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. It appears that this third time is not any different at all.

Even though the Royal Palace just recently announced Kate Middleton’s pregnancy, the Duchess of Cambridge has been rumored to be pregnant with their third child for over a year. There were even claims that the 35-year-old was expecting twins.

Earlier reports revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton had always wanted a bigger family. The Royal couple allegedly planned another pregnancy right after Princess Charlotte was born.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte together at home #WelcomeToTheFamily pic.twitter.com/ednbofPp7v — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 6, 2015

Although the initial report claimed that Kate Middleton was already “two months along” with her alleged pregnancy at the time, other reports revealed that she was in her “early days.” The source then said that the Duchess of Cambridge “got not one but two buns in the oven.”

Despite the baby reports, the Royal couple has not announced any pregnancy news and Buckingham Palace has not issued any statement about it. GossipCop then quickly slammed the fictional story made up by OK! Magazine and noted that it was not the first time that the outlet has made up pregnancy stories about the Royal couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child pic.twitter.com/DZCheAj1RM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

[Featured Image by Sean Gallup/Getty Images]