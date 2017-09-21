Nikki Bella Reveals How Much Weight She’s Already Lost On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Diet

Nikki Bella and Drew Scott are both unveiling their impressive weight loss from competing on Season 25 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars – and the competition show is only one episode in.

Nikki, who’s famous for being one-half of WWE divas the Bella Twins with sister Brie Bella, confirmed that although she has to stay in shape for her job, her hours in the rehearsal room have already started to take effect.

Speaking about her weight loss after her first performance with professional partner Artem Chigvintsev on September 18, Bella told E! News this week that she’s already managed to shed an impressive five pounds over the first few weeks of dance rehearsals.

“I’ve already lost five pounds!” she said, joking that her mission now is to keep the weight off.

“I kinda wanna lose five more [pounds],” Nikki continued of her weight loss, “but actually keep the butt really big.”

The WWE diva – who’s engaged to fellow wrestler John Cena – also revealed that she’s been changing up her diet and eating more carbs than ever in order to keep her energy up for the grueling rehearsal stages in-between the performances that air on ABC on Monday nights, yet she still isn’t gaining weight.

“Not only are we training a lot but you’re like flexing the whole time I feel like when you’re dancing,” Nikki said of how she’s also toning up. “It’s like a really weird burn.”

The star – who’s already in pretty amazing shape – is currently shedding the pounds for her upcoming wedding with John, expected to take place sometime next year.

Cena even sent his fiancée a very sweet message after her first foray into the ballroom this week in which he admitted that he was “proud” of his wife-to-be.

Nikki also recently teased that she and her fellow wrestler have already set a date for their big day and are actually looking for the DWTS professional dancers to choreograph their first dance together.

But Nikki’s not the only one who’s already been shedding the pounds on the Dancing with the Stars diet.

Her fellow DWTS Season 25 contestant Drew Scott confirmed earlier this month that he too has been losing weight during the rehearsal period and incredibly managed to lose a huge 27 pounds before even stepping into the ballroom.

Bella’s competitor told People that his pre-show training had helped him to shave off the seriously impressive amount of weight. He said he hadn’t been in such great shape in years.

“I feel great,” the Property Brothers reality star said of his huge weight loss, revealing that he too has been changing up his diet to accommodate his new exercise routine just like Nikki. “Who knew dancing was such an amazing workout?”

Nikki Bella and Drew Scott will be going head-to-head with their fellow Dancing with the Stars competitors on Monday nights on ABC with the results show airing on Tuesdays.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]