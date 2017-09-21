‘GH’ Spoilers: Michael Shocks Carly And Bobbie, Proposes Marriage To Nelle

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that Michael (Chad Duell) makes a move that stuns Carly (Laura Wright), Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) and the rest of the family. He decides to marry his love Nelle (Chloe Lanier), despite warnings from Carly and Bobbie that he could be endangering himself because Nelle is suspected of having murdered her former fiance.

Michael flew into a rage when he first realized that Carly and Bobby have been investigating Nelle to dig up dirt on her. It was Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) who hired Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) to dig into Nelle’s past. Felicia advised Bobbie against the move but went ahead when Bobbie insisted. Felicia eventually stumbled upon information that raised suspicions that Nelle is a murderer.

Nelle’s former fiance, Zachary Grant, allegedly died under suspicious circumstances.

Michael did not believe it when his mother suggested that Nelle might have had a hand in her former fiance’s death. He insisted there is no evidence to back up the claim that Nelle killed her former fiance.

Nelle, of course, denies the allegation that she was involved in Grant’s death. Michael believes Nelle’s story. Carly pleaded with Michael not to believe everything that Nelle tells him and that he should consider the possibility that Nelle is lying.

However, Michael only wishes that Carly would stop meddling in his personal affairs. But Carly thinks it’s her duty to protect her son from danger.

Michael makes a move to put the two meddlesome women in their place.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Michael proposes marriage to Nelle. He could also suggest that they elope and marry without his family knowing about it.

Michael is trying to assert his independence of his domineering mother, just as he did with his father when he refused to work for him because he wanted to avoid mob entanglements. However, only time will tell whether Michael took the right decision by taking a leap of faith with Nelle.

General Hospital spoilers also tease that Carly will face issues about Josslyn’s (Eden McCoy) relationship with Oscar (Garren Stitt). Revelations will soon begin emerging about Oscar’s (Garren Stitt) past that challenge Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly.

Carly will find herself juggling her duties to her children with her family’s commitment to Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) who remains in a coma after he was shot during a mob altercation that involved Sonny.

With Sam having decided to commit Jason to a long-term care institution, she will be alone. She will need support from Carly and Sonny to face the challenges ahead when Steve Burton’s character arrives in Port Charles.

