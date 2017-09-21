Brawl Erupts At New Jersey Walmart [Video]

Two couples got into a physical altercation at a New Jersey Walmart store while kids looked on and seemingly got involved. About one-minute of the encounter was captured on cell phone video.

The incident occurred on Saturday at a Walmart outlet in the city of Union near the jewelry counter. The cause of the violent dispute is apparently unknown, and things settled down so quickly and the subjects separated such that the store never called police, a Walmart rep commented.

NJ.com described what happened in the brawl at the Hudson County Walmart store.

“The two men can be seen exchanging blows as the two women brawl at the same time. A third woman can be seen attempting to break up the fight between the two women with two young children also trying to intervene.”

In the footage, Walmart workers and concerned customers appear to try to separate the antagonists in the brawl. Other shoppers can be heard shouting for the couples to stop fighting. Presumably no one was harmed in the melee.

Unfortunately, there have been other instances where violence has broken out at stores operated by the world’s largest retailer. For example, in July of 2016, a 30-person brawl that included parents and kids broke out at Walmart, authorities said at the time. The incident occurred at a store located in the Rochester, New York, area. Apparently, the massive melee started when two teens allegedly ridiculed a dress worn by a 24-year-old woman in the store, and then things escalated into a WWE-style rumble. Some of the fighters allegedly headed to the sporting goods department to help themselves to baseball bats to use in the confrontation, although responding cops reportedly prevented any bat attacks.

In September, 2015, a co-ed punching-and-kicking melee erupted in Charlotte, North Carolina, when two Walmart loss prevention officers reportedly tried to stop a teen from shoplifting a $7 T-shirt, and others jumped in.

In an incident that made national headlines at the time, two Indiana women, one of whom appeared to be assisted by her 6-year-old son, got into a violent altercation in the Walmart shampoo aisle. In a separate encounter, a brawl broke out when a large man wearing track pants appeared to be assisting a police officer in taking a non-compliant woman into custody outside a Walmart in Columbus, Ohio.

Watch the clip of the Walmart brawl in New Jersey.

