‘Aho-Girl’ Season 2 Release Date: ‘Ahogaru’ Manga Enough For Second Anime – ‘Aho-Girl’ Blu-Ray, DVD Announced

The Aho-Girl Season 2 release date should probably hold off for a while simply because anime fans need time for their aching sides to recover. The laugh-a-minute anime comedy featured the antics of idiot girl Yoshiko Hanabatake, a clueless high school student who developed a hankering for bananas due to her childhood arch-frenemy Akuru Akutsu. The first season of Aho-Girl: Clueless Girl gave a taste of the banana girl’s antics, but is there a reason to come back for round two?

The Aho-Girl manga (or Ahogaru: Clueless Girl) by author and illustrator Hiroyuki started life in November of 2012. It’s an ongoing series that is currently being serialized in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine (Aho-Girl used to be in Weekly Shonen Magazine). The manga is currently up to Aho-Girl Volume 9 as of June 2017, but the next three volumes will be released along with the anime DVD discs (see below for more details).

The Aho-Girl English translation is being handled by Kodansha USA. As of this article’s publishing, there are two volumes already out, and Aho-Girl Volume 3 is will be released on October 24, 2017. Volume 4 is scheduled for December 12, 2017, and Volume 5 is set for February 6, 2018. Most of the fan translation projects currently stop at Chapter 85, which is the ending of Volume 5.

Aho-Girl Manga Compared To The Anime

Studio Diomedea set up the Aho-Girl anime so it’s divided up into numbered “parts.” Unfortunately, these are not hints about which manga chapters correlate with the anime. For example, Part 42 of Episode 11 is about Dog/George rescuing people, but manga Chapter 42 of Volume 3 is when Yoshiko is trying to convince Akuru to go to the beach (that scene occurs in Episode 5 of the anime).

The anime also presents the story events out of order in comparison to the manga chapters. For example, the last chapter of Volume 4 was when Yoshiko beat up the school gang for disrespecting the Banana Frappucino DX. The anime also skipped a good number of funny chapters, so it’s worth going back and reading the manga. Since the manga is a series of self-contained mini-stories with no real overarching plot, readers should probably start from the beginning and just skip chapters covered by the anime.

The ending of the anime, Aho-Girl Episode 12, focused on Akuru remembering how he first met Yoshiko 10 years ago and ended up creating the perverted, banana-loving monster by mistake. The ending of the anime lines up with Volume 4, although a scene where the gyaru girl Akane tries to pierce her ears was pulled from Chapter 75 of Volume 5. Once Aho-Girl Volume 12 is released by the end of 2017, there will be eight volumes of manga available as source material for creating the second season of Aho-Girl: Clueless Girl.

Aho-Girl DVD Release Date: Anime Packaged With Manga Volumes 10, 11, And 12

Kodansha has officially announced the Aho-Girl DVD release date. The anime series will be split into three DVD discs each containing four episodes. As previously mentioned, the anime is being bundled with the next three volumes of the manga.

The release date for Aho-Girl Volume 10 is October 4, 2017, in Japan. The special edition costs 3,600 yen and will include anime Episodes 1 through 4, a special manga drawing by Hiroyuki, and a ticket for an upcoming special event.

The release date for Aho-Girl Volume 11 is November 7, 2017, in Japan. The special edition costs 3,600 yen and will include anime Episodes 5 through 8.

The release date for Aho-Girl Volume 12 is December 15, 2017, in Japan. The special edition costs 3,600 yen and will include anime Episodes 9 through 12.

As of this article’s publishing, an Aho-Girl Blu-ray disc set has not been announced, although there is a Blu-ray for the “All Power Summer” music disc set.

Aho-Girl Season 2 Release Date

As of this publishing, anime production company Diomedea has not announced anything official about the Aho-Girl Season 2 release date, although this article will be updated as soon as the anime sequel’s premiere is confirmed. However, there can be reasonable speculation about when, or if, the Aho-Girl Season 2 air date may occur.

Many anime are released to boost the sales number of the source material and that definitely seems to be the plan with the Aho-Girl manga. The book volumes have reached the top 50 on the Oricon charts, but Aho-Girl Volume 9 had the poorest ranking so far. According to Anime News Network, the ninth volume ranked 47 and only sold 14,619 copies in the first week.

As such, any chance of watching Aho-Girl Season 2 in the future depends entirely on the manga/DVD sales during the next three months of 2017. MyAnimeList currently gives the anime a solid 7.41 rating. However, the revenue from international streaming sites like Crunchyroll is definitely a factor, and so far, the anime has been popular. Let’s just hope the anime/manga sales are punched high into the stratosphere.

[Featured Image by Diomedea/Aho-Girl Anime TV Still]