‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Reveals Christian’s Paternity On GC Buzz, Shatters Nick’s Life

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor (Eric Braeden) has a horrible revenge scheme brewing to punish his family. Victor blames Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) for turning his grandkids against him; specifically Noah (Robert Adamson) and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind). Plus, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) threatened Victor with losing visitation with Connor Newman. Victor tried to mend fences, but everyone’s rejecting him, so he’ll turn to the nuclear option very soon. Victor is preparing to blow up the Newmans and plans to walk away with one of his grandchildren in his custody.

Christian’s paternity truth splashed on GC Buzz

The latest Y&R spoilers and rumors hint revealing Christian’s paternity is doubly important to Victor. Here’s why. First, by telling this long overdue truth, The Mustache will get the ultimate revenge on Nick. His son will discover Adam (ex-Justin Hartley) is Christian’s dad, so he’ll be crushed. Second, Nick will learn that Chelsea’s been hiding the truth, and Nick will be further devastated. Finally, Nick will learn he has no legal rights to raise Christian, and that will be the kill shot. Nick might never recover.

We know from recent Young and the Restless episodes that Victor is enjoying his new alliance with Hilary (Mishael Morgan). He allowed her to air the video of him punching Nick and will have no problem using her again to destroy Nick’s life. Hilary might not like it, but she’s too scared of Victor to refuse him. But to splash this ugly truth, they need proof, and that’s where Kevin (Greg Rikaart) comes in and why Victor brought the hacker back to Genoa City.

Kevin is back in Genoa City and he’s taking care of business! Tune in today on The Young and the Restless. #YR pic.twitter.com/wRNal4hzyd — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 20, 2017

Kevin gets the evidence Victor needs: Sage’s paternity test

Y&R spoilers promise that Victor needs concrete evidence that Adam is Christian’s biological father. Otherwise, Nick will fight it, and with both biological parents, Adam and Sage, dead, Victor needs evidence. That means Victor needs to get hold of the paternity results from Sage’s test. Because her test was done in secret, there was no chance for anyone to tamper with it, so the results are rock solid. To get that test, Victor orders Kevin to hack local lab results and find the test.

Nick becomes a target for revenge tomorrow on #YR! https://t.co/2TFuEXIgFT pic.twitter.com/eNTQPWwNfg — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) September 19, 2017

Once Victor has the paternity test from the lab Sage used, he will be ready to make his big move. Victor could just tell Nick in private, but that’s no good. He wants to humiliate his son. Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central reveal Nick becomes a target for revenge this week, and by the week of October 2, Soap Opera Digest says Nick’s world is turned upside down. It looks like it will be two weeks before Victor has the proof he needs, thanks to Kevin’s hacking, to wreck Nick’s life.

Stripping custody from Nick is the kill shot

Of course, Victor won’t stop at telling all of Genoa City that Christian is not Nick’s son, Victor also wants Nick to know that Chelsea has known this whole time and has been lying to him. Hilary has been trying to play nice and not air stories on GC Buzz that ruin lives, but this time, she’ll have to make an exception. Nick isn’t Hilary’s favorite person since he threatened her over the footage of his epic fight with The Mustache. Nick will hate Hilary more when this is done.

It’s not just that Victor wants to ruin Nick’s life, but he wants to take something from Nick. Since Christian’s parents, Adam and Sage, are both dead, Victor is the biologically closest adult living blood relative to the boy. Sage’s parents are not around, and Adam’s mom is dead. So, Grandpa Victor should be able to get custody of Christian easily. Nick has no legal rights to the kid, nor does Chelsea, even though she’s Adam’s widow. The person that has the most right to Christian is Victor.

Adam not coming back – Christian is key to revenge

Some tabloids keep dredging up an Adam recast. But Mal Young has brushed off these rumors. Y&R writer and producer Young told Soap Opera Digest that Victor has “an ace up his sleeve.” That ace is the truth of Christian’s paternity so he can take his grandson from Nick. Since Victor’s kids are blocking him from his other grandkids, he feels like he has no choice but to take Christian from Nick. Victor thinks he can start a Newman legacy with just him and Christian against the world.

What do you think? Can anyone stop Victor from stealing Christian from Nick after the paternity reveal? Catch up on Graham’s family tie to the Abbotts and his revenge plan against Dina and the sabotage of the Sassy Mask project. Check back often for more hot The Young and the Restless spoilers and news.

