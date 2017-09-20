Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Plans To Turn Goop Into International Gold

Gwyneth Paltrow is ready for the next phase of her entrepreneurial empire. In less than a decade, the Oscar-winning actress has spawned her weekly email newsletter into a major lifestyle brand. Now, Paltrow tells the Hollywood Reporter she has even more ideas to turn Goop into an international brand.

Gwyneth Paltrow recently launched a quarterly print magazine version of Goop as well as her first brick-and-mortar store, Goop Lab, in L.A.’s Brentwood Country Mart. Fans can also purchase $165 bottles of Goop’s new shiso-scented fragrance and $795 dresses as well as $90 monthly supplies of Paltrow’s branded vitamins, supplements with clever names like “Why Am I So Effing Tired?”

In the interview with THR, Gwyneth Paltrow explained why she chose to open a traditional store after years as an online shopping presence. Gwyneth explained that while fans have formed a bond with her digital brand, there needs to be a place to “smell the perfume and try things on.”

“I envision retail being a more dynamic experience, using the store for talks, signings, lectures and wellness activations, making it a living space where you are coming into our collective home,” Gwyneth explained.

Paltrow told Architectural Digest the Brentwood Country Mart, where Goop Lab is located has special significance for her.

“It’s fitting that Goop Lab is in the place which has been a part of my life since I was a child,” Gwyneth said. “It even occupies part of the candy store I used to walk to.”

Paltrow also explained why she decided to launch a quarterly print magazine in this digital age, explaining she was looking for a platform where she can “create relevance and context for why we are selling what we’re selling.” Gwyneth revealed she grew up reading magazines and couldn’t pass up the chance of doing a magazine with Conde Nast and sitting with Anna Wintour.

At $15, Gwyneth’s magazine doesn’t come cheap, but it does come with a nearly-nude Gwyneth on the cover. While Oprah Winfrey has been a permanent fixture on the cover of her O: Oprah Magazine, Gwyneth isn’t sure she’ll grace every cover of the Goop mag.

Slow morning with #gooponpaper and @huckcafe's insanely good croissant ???? goop Mag on newsstands everywhere or order via our bio link ????: @the247mom A post shared by goop (@goop) on Sep 18, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

“It remains to be seen,” Paltrow told THR. “It would be great if I didn’t have to be, but I know that the people at Conde Nast and Anna know what best practices are.”

Paltrow went on to say she has big plans for 2018—including a television show which will not be an Oprah style talk show.

“We are thinking of doing is a TV show with the working title The Radical Wellness Show,” she explained.

“I would be going into the field and talking to any number of doctors, scientists, civilians, people in crisis in Flint, Michigan, where there is something to uncover and confront about wellness… we’re just in the brainstorming phase. We want to take Goop international, we want to get this TV show right, and we have a lot of key hires to make. And we are looking to open another store.”

While it sounds like nothing is off limits, Gwyneth draws the line at a Goop network in the style of Oprah’s OWN, saying she’s be “hospitalized” if she went that far.

[Featured Image by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Nordstrom]