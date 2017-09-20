Kailyn Lowry Admits She Had No Intention Of Saving Her Marriage When She Signed On To ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Kailyn Lowry may have agreed to appear on Marriage Boot Camp with her now-ex-husband Javi Marroquin, but while he wanted to salvage their marriage, she had no desire to reconcile.

In a sneak peek at the WEtv reality show’s upcoming season, the Teen Mom 2 couple is seen sitting down to discuss their relationship issues and when they do, they make it clear that they are both in very different places when it comes to their hopes for the future.

“Right now we’re currently not together, but I am here to see if maybe that changes,” Javi Marroquin explained, according to a September 20 report by OK! Magazine.

“I came here with Javi with no intentions of getting back together,” Kailyn Lowry fired back.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin got married in 2012 and called it quits on their marriage in May of last year. A short time later, Lowry began dating Chris Lopez and by the end of 2016, she was pregnant with her third child.

Continuing on in the sneak peek at Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Javi Marroquin said that he was hoping to give his marriage to Kailyn Lowry another shot because their son, three-year-old Lincoln, and Lowry’s oldest boy, seven-year-old Isaac, “deserve that.” As fans have seen on Teen Mom 2, Marroquin has been extremely close to Isaac for the majority of his life, despite not being his biological father.

A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Sep 19, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

In addition to her two oldest sons, Kailyn Lowry also shares her youngest boy, one-month-old “Baby Lo” with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

Although Lowry and Lopez dated briefly at the end of last year, they split soon after Lowry discovered her pregnancy and have remained separated since welcoming their child. That said, Lopez is involved in his son’s life and spends time at Lowry’s home frequently.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Sep 19, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

As for Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, the series’ latest season will premiere on October 13 at 9 p.m. on WEtv.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]