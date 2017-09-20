WWE Rumors: Upcoming Creative Plans Revealed For Triple H’s WWE Return

At WWE Hell in a Cell, Shane McMahon will battle Kevin Owens inside the “Hell in a Cell” structure. Their rivalry has a lot of steam after Owens attacked Vince McMahon last week on SmackDown Live. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about where Owens vs. Shane is headed, but it’s really clear their rivalry is leading into bigger things. The biggest rumor going around is that it could lead to the return of Triple H.

It has been reported that WWE officials could be looking for The Game to replace Shane McMahon as the commissioner of SmackDown Live after WWE Hell in a Cell. Naturally, a lot of people take that rumor and start expecting it to lead to a long-term rivalry between Shane McMahon and Triple H. That feud could be the plan for WrestleMania 34, but WWE officials have something else planned for The Game much sooner.

Now, it’s being reported that Owens will dominate the match with Shane at WWE Hell in a Cell and get the win. There’s a good chance that Shane will be written off SmackDown Live. In his absence, The Game will return to WWE television and begin a rivalry with Owens heading into WWE Survivor Series. The angle is expected to be Triple H returning for revenge against Owens for his vendetta against the McMahon family.

A feud between the two men has been teased in the past around their history together in NXT and Triple H handing Kevin Owens the WWE Universal Championship after WWE SummerSlam last year. The revenge angle will make HHH the babyface during his feud with Owens, which will be a good change based on the past few years of him playing a heel. Ultimately, it should be Kevin Owens who is truly being showcased.

The feud between Owens and Shane heading into WWE Hell in a Cell is the first time Vince McMahon has personally put over an angle in some time. Apparently, his faith in Kevin Owens has changed over the last couple of months enough to put him over and set him up for a huge rivalry with Triple H. There is no doubt that Owens has HHH’s stamp of approval as well. Now, he’s going to prove it on WWE programming. No matter what happens at WWE Hell in a Cell, it seems HHH vs. Kevin Owens is the long-term creative plan.

