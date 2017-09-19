Want To Live In Snow White’s Cottage? – The Home Inspired By Disney’s Hit Film Is Back On The Market

There are a lot of people in the world who have some kind of Disney memorabilia in their home, but is your entire house modeled after one of the biggest animated movies of all time? If it isn’t and you really want it to be, there is a really good chance for you to do just that. A cottage modeled after the one featured in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is back on the market and the asking price for it has actually come down which may make it more feasible.

You just need to move to Washington and have an extra $775,000 lying around.

The timing is actually perfect as the 80th anniversary of the release of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is quickly approaching and this home is fantastic. As reported by KSNT, the Seattle-area real estate listing is really right out of a fairytale with how the cottage looks just like the one Snow White found the dwarfs to be living in.

While you may see the outside of the cottage and think it is just for play or show, it is actually quite incredible on the inside and spacious for a rather large family. It might not fit eight people comfortably, but you can make due.

Attention Disney Fans: SNOW WHITE Inspired Cottage for Sale https://t.co/3hSuzjNiZB — Dux Lacerti PhD (@Jugbo) September 19, 2017

Nerdist gave some more information on the listing which reveals great details on what you would get if you moved into the Snow White-themed cottage. It’s much bigger than you would think, and it has all the modern-day conveniences of…well, of a cottage in the woods.

2,800 square feet

4 bedrooms

4.5 bathrooms

Wooden bridges

Treehouse in the garden which actually includes a fireplace

Indoor tree trunk

Gated entrance

5 acres of land on a dead end road

It’s hard to beat all of that in such an incredible looking home for $775,000, even if it doesn’t come with its own forest creatures to help you clean. You also won’t have a bunch of men bringing you diamonds and rubies at the end of a hard day’s work, but never give up hope.

Last year, the house was on the market for $825,000.

A perfect replica of Snow White’s charming cottage is now for sale https://t.co/Jl8HudhFYU via @TravelLeisure pic.twitter.com/ZCMZFLs3z0 — Travel’n Man (@tourntravelnews) September 20, 2017

FAIRYTALE HOME Magical ‘Snow White’ four-bedroom cottage is on sale for £750,000 – and the kitchen is accessed through a giant TREE TRUNK pic.twitter.com/74dT0GXAe4 — Michele Baker???? (@michelebaker777) September 19, 2017

Home inspired by the cottage where the 12 dwarfs lived in “Snow White” now on the market in Olalla, Washington: https://t.co/Kpdw0straU pic.twitter.com/jlt4ln7q1L — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 15, 2017

Yes, for some reason, Good Morning America tweeted out “12 dwarfs,” but that’s a story for another time.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is one of the most iconic Disney animated movies of all time and it will always go down as an all-time classic. People love the characters and story of the film, and there are many who would go far enough to even live in a cottage modeled after the animated version. If you’re looking to move to Washington, you now have the option of getting the fairytale house of your dreams for a lower asking price than before.

