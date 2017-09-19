Scheana Marie Shares Big ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6 News

Scheana Marie and the cast of Vanderpump Rules participated in a very important Season 6 milestone earlier this week.

According to a September 18 post on Instagram, Scheana Marie and her co-stars got all dolled up in Los Angeles on Monday to film the opening credits for Vanderpump Rules Season 6, which is expected to premiere later this year.

“It’s that day!! Opening Credits… Season 6… #PumpRules,” Scheana Marie wrote in the caption of a photo of herself at SUR Restaurant, where Vanderpump Rules is filmed.

Also in Scheana Marie’s caption, the longtime reality star confirmed to her fans and followers that Bravo TV has not yet announced a premiere date for the upcoming season of the show.

In addition to Scheana Marie’s Instagram photo, a number of her co-stars and friends shared images and video clips from the opening credits shoot. In fact, nearly everyone was seen at SUR Restaurant on Monday and the cast appeared to be getting along quite well and at one point, Kristen Doute’s ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, was seen helping her new boyfriend, Brian Carter, with his tie.

In another Instagram image, Scheana Marie’s longtime best friend, Ariana Madix, who also works at SUR Restaurant, posed with a crab filter at the restaurant.

Scheana Marie was part of the original cast of Vanderpump Rules and confirmed that she was planning to return to the series for Season 6 earlier this year. Around the same time, she told Us Weekly magazine that she was hoping her new boyfriend, Robert Parks Valletta, would join her in front of the camera.

As for the rest of the cast, Lala Kent has returned to Vanderpump Rules after temporarily quitting the series at the end of last year amid rumors claiming she was dating a married man. Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney will also be seen during Season 6.

For more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Katie Maloney, don’t miss the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year.

