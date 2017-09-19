WWE ‘No Mercy’ Card Finalised: Some Predictions That May Surprise You

Last night’s WWE Monday Night Raw added the final touches for Sunday’s No Mercy PPV. To be fair, we have known the bulk of the No Mercy lineup for a couple of weeks. Monday Night Raw has featured numerous promos, hyping the John Cena vs. Roma Reigns, and Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar, for weeks. As reported earlier by the Inquisitr, last night’s Monday Night Raw revealed that Jason Jordan will challenge The Miz for his Intercontinental Championship.

As reported by the official WWE website Alexa Bliss will defend her Raw Women’s Championship, in a “fatal five-way” contest against Sasha Banks, Bayley, Nia Jax and Emma. Neville will defend his Cruiserweight title against Enzo Amore and Raw Tag Team champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins will face Cesaro and Sheamus in a repeat of their match at the 2017 SummerSlam.

The 2017 No Mercy card is rounded out by Finn Balor, who faces Bray Wyatt in a non-title match. The result is that all of the major Raw titles are on the line at No Mercy. Whilst we know that all the titles are on the line, the outcome of the title matches is far from clear, and we can probably be sure that the evening will yield plenty of controversies.

Bleacher Report predicts that there will be major controversy after the Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman match. Lesnar is never far from controversy. He is still under a UFC drugs ban, and rumors suggest that Lesnar is headed back to UFC when that ban expires. Lesnar is an infrequent competitor, and after Strowman has been pushed throughout this year, it would be easy to assume that the “Monster Among Men” will grab the Universal Championship.

Strowman arguably deserves a run as champion. He has been the most entertaining competitor on the Monday Night Raw Roster throughout the year. The worry for Strowman fans is that he has destroyed Lesnar several times in promos and that hints at a win for Lesnar.

Emma To Win The ‘Raw’ Women’s Championship At ‘No Mercy’?

The buildup to the Raw Women’s Championship has been all about Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax but Fansided predicts that this one could throw up a shock. They point out that there have been rumors that Emma will be Asuka’s first main roster feud when she joins Raw. It’s also claimed that Asuka’s first match will be a title bout, and that suggests Emma may well take the Raw Women’s Championship at No Mercy.

No one would claim that Roman Reigns is the most popular wrestler on the WWE roster, but he continues to be promoted as the face of the WWE. Even those who lambast Reigns will agree that the buildup to John Cena vs. Roman Reigns at No Mercy has been intriguing. We even saw Reigns and Cena team up for a tag team match, and then verbally destroy each other afterward.

Cena’s status as a “free agent” has allowed the WWE to use their top asset to promote upcoming talent, and his battle with Reigns is undoubtedly a continuation of that policy. If Sportskeeda is correct about Cena’s WWE schedule, then we can expect Cena to head off on another Hollywood hiatus after No Mercy.

That probably means that Reigns will win the match to potentially set up a championship match with Cena at one of 2018’s major PPV’s. Cena remains tied with WWE legend Ric Flair on 16 championship wins. Cena will undoubtedly pass that record in the future, and you have to believe that his feud with Reigns is far from over. The WWE universe would love to see Cena hand the “Big Dog” a lesson, but don’t expect it to happen at No Mercy.

[Featured Image by WWE]