Landon Clements Reveals Reason She Won’t Be Returning To ‘Southern Charm’

The news is out and Landon Clements won’t be returning to Southern Charm next season. The fans have enjoyed seeing her feelings for Shep that never turned into anything and her even teasing a relationship with Thomas that never went anywhere. Now, People is confirming that Landon won’t be returning to the show next season. This comes as a pretty big surprise to everyone.

A fan actually went to Landon’s Instagram and commented about how they don’t like her attitude lately and hope that she is back next season so that the viewers can see the inside match the outside. Landon replied to them letting them know that we won’t be seeing her at all next season. They also gave her a hard time about throwing herself at Austen Kroll and her status with Shep.

This upset Landon and she went on to explain that she is nothing but friends with these guys. She shared that she won’t be on the next season because she won’t be in the area. Landon said she is headed to California to pursue her dreams in real estate. This is pretty surprising considering that she was so against the idea of helping her dad at first and wanted to do her own website instead.

The viewers have seen this happen on other shows, though. Stassi Schroeder left Vanderpump Rules to be with her boyfriend at the time, but she came back. You never know if Landon will decide to return once again. Bravo had no comment about Landon leaving the show. It is also possible that she could show up from time to time at a party or something, but just not be on the show full-time.

As of right now, there is no information out at all about a new season of Southern Charm, but the show is such a hit that it would be surprising if it didn’t come back. Things are really going to change with Cameran Eubanks having her first child.

Who's ready for the #SouthernCharm Reunion? Part 1 tonight on @BravoTV Screenshot to shop my look and book our NYC hotel @trovareco http://liketk.it/2rYGO #liketkit @liketoknow.it A post shared by Landon Clements (@alandonclements) on Jul 10, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Are you going to miss Landon Clements on Southern Charm? Are you surprised she won’t be back? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts.

What Sunday should be…ponies and flowers ???????? A post shared by Landon Clements (@alandonclements) on Jul 9, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

[Featured Image by Landon Clements/Instagram]