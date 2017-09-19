‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chandler Massey Was ‘Not Thrilled’ With Will’s Death, Teases Sami Brady’s Return

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased the return of Will Horton. That day arrived last Friday when Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) saw a drunken hallucination of his son. Soon, it won’t be a ghostly vision and everyone in Salem will find out that Will is actually alive. Recently, actor Chandler Massey discussed returning to the set. He admitted that he was not thrilled about his character dying. He also teased Sami Brady’s (Alison Sweeney) return.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Chandler Massey talked about reprising the role of Will Horton. After the actor left to focus on his college education, Guy Wilson took over the role. Will ended up being murdered by Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson.) Now, after all this time of being dead, Chandler Massey will portray his original character and Will turns up alive.

“I obviously wasn’t a huge fan of Will dying. That got me, because you put your soul into a character, your sweat and your mental energy, and so you become invested in the character’s future. It kind of becomes like a family member. So that was sad.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Alison Sweeney is coming back to play Sami Brady. When Massey agreed to return, he was worried. He didn’t know how the writers were going to pull it off if Sami wasn’t around. Once he discovered that Sweeney was going to reappear, it made him both relieved and excited.

“The Will and Sami dynamic was such a huge part of Will’s character, you know? It’s such an enormous part of his identity, and that I was going to get to revisit that was awesome.”

Nobody is sure what is going to happen when Sami Brady returns to Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers do tease that her return is connected to Will Horton. Just how it is connected has not been made clear, though. One thing that is certain is that Sami will be getting into trouble. As the Inquisitr previously reported, head writer Ron Carlivati said Sami gets arrested. She won’t be handcuffed just once, but three times in a two-week period.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry also reveal that Sami will be involved in a Memphis storyline. As for Will Horton, his return will create some drama for “Paulson.” According to Soap Opera Spy, it will create tension for Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean.)

What do you think of what Chandler Massey said about Will Horton, Sami Brady, and his return to Days Of Our Lives?

