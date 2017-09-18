Lady Gaga Postpones Her European Leg Of World Tour Because Of Health Issues After Fibromyalgia Reveal

Last week, Lady Gaga pulled out of her performance at the Rock in Rio festival due to severe pain. That cancellation came on the heels of the singer revealing that she suffers from fibromyalgia. Now Lady Gaga has apparently had to postpone the European leg of her current world tour for Joanne for the same health reasons, severe pain that is being monitored by doctors.

According to People Magazine, the singer took to Twitter in order to let her fans know exactly what was going on and why she was postponing her upcoming European portion of her Joanne tour. In her tweet, Lady Gaga told her fans that she has always been honest with them when it comes to both her mental and physical health struggles. She said that right now things are very hard to explain and quite difficult, but that she and her doctors are “trying to figure it out.”

Lady Gaga also told her fans that when she feels ready and is stronger, she will go into more depth about her story. The singer said that her plan was to take on this severe pain as strongly as she can because she wants to do more than just raise awareness, she also wants to make sure that research is expanded in order to help others who are also suffering like she has. She said that her hope is that she can make a difference in other people’s lives.

To my fans, I love you so much. pic.twitter.com/g2BmmSx02v — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 18, 2017

While Lady Gaga may not have been completely open about what was wrong with her at this time, she did address some of the comments that have been made on social media that have suggested that she is doing things like playing the victim or being overly dramatic. The singer said that her use of the word suffer has nothing to do with trying to get attention or pity from anyone. She even said that she is disappointed by people who would think that of her.

In her new documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, the singer opens up about her past chronic pain and the treatments that she has undergone in order to deal with muscle spasms. After the documentary was released at the Toronto Film Festival, Lady Gaga then confirmed on Twitter that she was in fact suffering from fibromyalgia, and that her story was about the chronic pain and illness that she is constantly dealing with on an every day basis.

In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 12, 2017

Although her fibromyalgia was not cited as the cause of her postponing her European leg of the Joanne world tour, it seems that the severe pain she has been dealing with for years has once more caused her problems. In the press release from Live Nation that Lady Gaga also posted while announcing that she would be unable to move forward with her tour, the statement said that the singer is “suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform.” Live Nation also said that the singer is in the care of medical experts who recommended that she wait to continue her tour until such time as she could perform without pain. They also said that the singer is “devastated that she has to wait” in order to perform for her fans in Europe.

GAGA: FIVE FOOT TWO premieres 2night at Toronto Film Festival. Makeup @SarahTanno hair @faspiras I love u monsters ❤️& SEPT22 on @netflix pic.twitter.com/fCWUWJCL2A — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 8, 2017

For fans looking to learn more about the severe and chronic pain that Lady Gaga has been dealing with for years, they can watch her new documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two. The new video not only discusses her previous injury related to a broken hip, but also the “extent” of the pain she lives with on a day-to-day basis.

