Jedediah Bila Announces She’s Leaving ‘The View’

The View is losing one of its co-hosts. Jedediah Bila made a surprise announcement Monday morning that she’ll be moving on and no longer serve on the show’s hosting panel. No plans were revealed by Bila over what she’ll be doing next. It’s also unclear if it was her choice or whether there was a mutual agreement with the network to leave.

Gossip Cop reports that Jedediah Bila made the big announcement after The View’s first commercial break. She told the audience that “today is her last day” on the morning program. While she didn’t elaborate on her future plans, she did share that she has additional projects in the works and one those is a book.

Bila explained to her fellow co-hosts that she enjoyed being on the show, calling it an “amazing journey,” and that she appreciates all of them. She thanked the viewers, even the ones who posted hate tweets. She added in her announcement that her upcoming book will “shake up the world” and that it will be especially true for the millennial generation. Jedediah Bila continued that people should stay with her on what she’s offering next because “some good stuff” is about to come.

Jedediah is engaged and marriage is in her near future as well.

The co-hosting panel told Jedediah how much they’ll miss her on The View. Bila joked that she’ll be texting Joy Behar in Italian with all sorts of “inappropriate words.” Sunny Hostin chimed in that they rarely agree on anything with her, and Bila concurred with that. She kidded that they don’t even agree when they walk in an amusement park. Hostin did say that in spite of all that, she’s honored to call Bila a friend. Behar then added that it was great to have Bila on the show because they need someone to disagree with. Behar stressed that it’s “never personal” when they disagree and that Bila has been a good addition to the show.

Jedediah took a moment to thank Whoopi Goldberg for the opportunity to share her views — even if she didn’t agree with her.

“I want to thank the viewers, even the ones that write me hate tweets” https://t.co/ImG9Q2UtuN — Page Six (@PageSix) September 18, 2017

Bila joined The View’s 20th season as a permanent co-host after coming on as a guest during the previous season, Page Six notes.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]