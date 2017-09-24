Sabotage? Right-Wing Festival Cancelled After Anti-Feminist Milo Yiannopoulos Says Leftists Stink

A right-wing festival organized by Milo Yiannopoulos has been canceled, reports the New York Times. The festival was to be held at Berkeley and feature speakers like Ann Coulter, Steve Bannon and Yiannopoulos himself.

Milo has confirmed that he will still give his scheduled speech.

His group accuse the university of deliberately standing in their way by failing to communicate, making bureaucratic demands and putting the right-wing speakers in danger by failing to book secure venues. The pro-free speech group says the left-liberal university administrators simply did not want the festival to go ahead so they resisted it.

“They do not want us on campus.”

The university disputes this account, saying it was the right-wingers who did not take adequate steps to make sure the festival went ahead.

Milo caused a stir when he created a video offering tips to attendees.

The controversial free speech warrior and self-styled ‘dangerous faggot’ told his supporters to leave weapons at home, saying “leave that to the crazy leftists.” He also told attendees to take a shower to help police distinguish between them and the leftists, to protest peacefully, to bring a map and some milk and to hold their noses to protect themselves from the stench of the leftists.

Milo Yiannopoulos is the free speech fundamentalist and anti-PC warrior who has shocked many with his views on feminism, Islam, and minority rights and his crusades against political correctness. Milo was permanently banned from Twitter after the social network accused him of encouraging his followers to send hate to Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones.

Milo insists that he did not encourage his followers to send hateful messages and graphics to the actress. Milo says he was singled out and punished because he was the most high-profile of the Tweeters who were scuffling with the Ghostbusters star.

Since the Leslie Jones saga Milo has taken his anti-PC crusade to American campuses, railing against contemporary left-liberal orthodoxies and what he sees as a sinister, large-scale, systematic clampdown on the freedom of Americans to speak, act and live the way they want.

Milo rocked American campuses when he compared feminism to cancer on his Dangerous Faggot tour.

Yiannopoulos’ festival first ran into trouble last week when a dispute over a payment took place. Milo told a Times reporter, “They asked for the money after the cutoff for wire transfer on Friday. They will have it Monday.”

Milo said that the organizers were being crafty and manipulative, forcing a cancellation because they simply do not approve of him or agree with his views.

“Classic attempt to force cancellation with impossible demands at the last minute.”

