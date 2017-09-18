Eniko Parrish Instagram: Hart’s 7-Month Pregnant Wife Gets Love & Hate – 6K Comments For Kevin’s ‘Rib’ Karma

Eniko Parrish, Kevin Hart’s seven-month pregnant wife, has gotten nearly 6,000 comments on her latest Instagram post alone. In the past 24 hours or so, Kevin apologized to Eniko in an Instagram video, appeared in a photo from an alleged sex tape wherein Kevin can be seen resting on the chest of an unknown woman, and refused to pay $500,000 for an extortionist to sit for a lie detector test. In the wake of so much alleged cheating drama, fans of Hart and Parrish are rushing to Eniko’s Instagram page to let their feelings be known.

The most recent video posted to Eniko’s Instagram page shows Parrish celebrating her 31 weeks of pregnancy by doing tricep dips. However, most of the nearly 6,000 comments that Eniko has received beneath that Instagram video are not words about exercising. They are a mix of Instagram users who are either offering prayers and kind words of sympathy, telling Eniko that she will get through this difficult time with heavenly help – or they are words mocking Parrish and Kevin. Many of those leaving comments are pointing to Kevin’s post wherein he called Eniko his “rib,” as when God extracted the rib from Adam to make Eve.

Other comments mention the word karma quite a bit on Eniko’s Instagram page. As reported by Heavy, Hart’s ex-wife, Torrei Hart, explained how difficult it was to have Eniko around, because Torrei called Parrish a home-wrecker and accused Eniko of being the woman who broke up her marriage to Kevin. However, Hart came forward to defend Eniko, and said that Parrish was not responsible for breaking up his marriage to Torrei.

However, as viewed by the comments that Eniko is receiving on Instagram, plenty of folks don’t believe Kevin’s protests – and some are taking their vitriol out on Eniko. Certain people have published comments that claim they have no sympathy for Eniko and write that since Eniko dealt with Kevin prior to his divorce being finalized, she is getting her just desserts for the current troubles. Others are wishing Parrish a healthy pregnancy and delivery and are praying for her marriage to Hart to last.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]