‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lily Gives Cane A Piece Of Her Mind, Victoria Exposes Hilary’s Nude Pics?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for September 18 tease romance and steamy passion.

Chelsea And Nick Forge A Steamy Connection

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) enjoy passionate moments together. Nick certainly needs some time off amid the escalating confrontation with Victor (Eric Braeden).

Hilary Feels Hot When Jordan Helps Out With Her Workout Routine

Hilary (Mishael Morgan) works out with Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) at the gym. Although she has set her sights on her ex-hubby Devon (Bryton James) and plans to snatch him back from Mariah (Camryn Grimes), she just can’t get Jordan off her mind. She feels hot all over when Jordan touches her while helping out with her workout routine at the gym.

Lily Lashes Out At Cane

Cane (Daniel Goddard) schedules a therapy session with Lily (Christel Khalil). Lily agrees to attend the session but changes her mind at the last moment. Cane is upset, but Lily won’t tolerate him suggesting she is to blame for the situation. She gives him a piece of her mind, saying that scheduling a therapy session was pointless in the circumstances. She reminds him that he is having a baby with another woman and wonders how he expects her to get past that.

Juliet Kisses Her “Baby Daddy”

Cane is hurt by Lily’s frankness. Juliet (Laur Allen) notices that he looks sullen while they dined at Chancellor Mansion. Cane invited Juliet out to dinner after the disappointment with Lily. He felt the need for someone to talk to and bond with after Lily refused to attend the therapy session he scheduled.

Lily’s initial consent when Cane asked her to attend a joint counseling session had raised Cane’s hopes that there was still hope for their marriage. However, Lily unexpectedly bailed out of the plan, dashing Cane’s hopes and leaving him dejected.

After the dinner at Chancellor Mansion, Cane invites Juliet to spend some time alone with him. While they shared Juliet’s takeout, Cane opens up about his trials with Lily. He voices his fear that his marriage is broken beyond repair. Julie expresses sympathy, but fans know she is secretly happy.

Juliet has done little to hide her plans for Cane. She intends to make him her man. She dreams of a future with him.

Later, while the two relax on the sofa, Juliet makes her move. She leans in and kisses Cane.

Will Cane yield to temptation?

Victoria’s Sweet Revenge: Exposes Hilary’s Nude Pics?

Young and the Restless buzz and rumors suggest Victoria eventually gets even with Hilary by exposing her nude pics. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Hilary teams up with Jack for a villainous project. Jack probably has a hot scoop he wants to share, and Hilary will be happy to air the latest GC scandal on The Hilary Hour.

Y&R buzz hints that Victoria could make common cause with Jordan against Hilary. Jordan might have saved the nude pics of Hilary he snapped. Victoria would be happy to fulfill her threat against Hilary after the Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes) scandal.

