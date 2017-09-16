Countess Luann de Lesseps, Tom D’Agostino Reportedly Still Text Amid Shocking Engagement To ‘RHONY’ Enemy

Countess Luann de Lesseps, star of Real Housewives Of New York City (RHONY) appears to be a very forgiving reality TV star. Even though she and Tom D’Agostino split mere months after their wedding, the knowledge that Tom is engaged to a woman dubbed to be the Countess’ enemy hasn’t stopped Luann from staying in touch with her ex.

An insider told Us Weekly that de Lesseps and D’Agostino have made an effort to remain connected in the wake of their highly publicized split. As to the possibility that it could turn into a love triangle involving Tom’s new girlfriend, however, it doesn’t sound as if the Countess and her ex are still exchanging romantic texts and declarations of forever love.

Countess Luann De Lesseps Stays Connected To Her Ex

“They text and talk to each other, but it’s not super in depth,” clarified the source.

“They’re just checking in.”

In revealing her decision to split from D’Agostino on August 3, the Real Housewives of New York City star admitted that she and Tom still had feelings for each other. The former couple, both age 50, reportedly agreed that despite those emotions, they could not continue to stay married.

“It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” wrote Luann to her Twitter followers. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

Despite de Lesseps’ plea for privacy, rumors about the real cause of their split and her feelings went viral.

Luann De Lesseps, Tom D’Agostino Give Split Interviews

The countess and her former businessman boyfriend separately talked about why they decided to split. Luann and Tom tied the knot on December 31 in Palm Beach, but the marriage didn’t survive a year. In talking with Us Weekly, however, D’Agostino emphasized that he had experienced true love for de Lesseps despite his agreement to divorce.

“There was real love lost here.”

Describing himself as “saddened” by his divorce from the Countess, her ex also said that he wishes Luann “only the best.”

In her own separate interview with Real Housewives maestro Andy Cohen, de Lesseps dished up her version of their seven-month marriage. Luann didn’t directly blame Tom, but she did say that she believed he was unable to exchange his beloved bachelor lifestyle for her version of married life.

Surrendering Bachelor Life Proved Too Much For Tom

However, when it came to whether D’Agostino truly was in love with the Countess, she affirmed his feelings. Luann told Andy that she believed Tom had “really loved” her.

As to what the content of their current texts might show, de Lesseps offered a clue in her interview.

“He still loves me.”

But the real problem, according to the Countess, was in her expectation that she could change her husband.

“I don’t think he could give up his bachelor life to lead a married life the way I wanted to,” she confessed. “I expected him to change.”

D’Agostino Changes Partners

However, Tom did make one change after their marriage, and that was a shift of partners. After bidding farewell to his marriage to Luann, he waited a mere month before getting engaged to her “enemy,” according to OK magazine.

The timeline of D’Agostino’s romantic life shows that he moved on shockingly fast, pointed out the magazine. He and de Lesseps were married for seven months. After joining Luann in filing for divorce about a month ago, Tom quickly found someone new, reported OK.

“D’Agostino is leaving ex Luann De Lesseps in the past and moving on with socialite Anna Rothschild, who happens to be one of her biggest frenemies!”

Celebuzz reported that he’s already given Anna an engagement ring and that Tom’s new fiancee is the RHONY star’s “arch nemesis.” The publication quoted insiders who confirmed the engagement to de Lesseps’ former friend.

Adding to the reported heartbreak for the Countess, D’Agostino and his new girlfriend were seen together at the same time as Luann was filming her interview with Andy Cohen and defending Tom against cheating allegations. Ouch.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images For New York Fashion Week: The Shows]