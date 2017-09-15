World Ends September 23: Bible Prophecy Of ‘Rapture’ Predicts Apocalypse Next Week, Doomsday Theorists Claim

Some students of biblical prophecy are busy online stirring the pot of hysteria with strident proclamations that the first major event that sets the stage for the apocalyptic end of the world will occur on September 23, only about a week away.

Revelation 12 Sign Theory

According to biblical doomsday theorists, the evidence supporting the so-called Revelation 12 Sign theory, which claims that the culminating events of world history will begin on Saturday, September 23, 2017, comes from Revelation 12. Doomsday theorists claim that Revelation 12 reveals that the Rapture, which heralds the end of the world, will occur when constellations Leo and Virgo, and several other planets, unite in the skies.

After astronomers predicted that the two constellations, Leo and Virgo, will align on September 23, biblical conspiracy theorists and doomsday mongers declared that next Saturday, September 23, is the authentic Rapture date and that the events which lead to the end of the world will follow in rapid succession.

Rapture Occurs When Leo And Virgo Align On September 23

The Revelation 12 Sign theory, popularized by William Tapley, a YouTube doomsday theorist, claims that the end comes after constellations Leo and Virgo unite in the skies. When the alignment occurs, “true Christians” will be “Raptured” secretly to heaven to be with Jesus while the rest of humanity face the wrath of the Antichrist, whose rule ends in the doomsday battle of Armageddon, only seven years after he comes to power.

The “Rapture,” according to biblical doomsday theorists, fulfills the Revelation 12 sign about the appearance of a “woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet and a crown of twelve stars on her head.”

“Clothed With The Sun, The Moon Under Her Feet”

The woman, according to biblical doomsday theorists, is the constellation Virgo, while the “crown of twelve stars on her head” represents the constellation Leo. The woman is also symbolic of the Raptured Church of Jesus Christ, according to biblical end-time theorists.

Proof that the woman with a “crown of twelve stars on her head” is the constellation Virgo is found in the passage of the Book of Revelation where the moon is described as being under the feet of the woman.

John's vision from #Revelation12 has been forming in the heavens for the past nine months it comes into full alignment on #September23. pic.twitter.com/leL0ULZxhN — SL (@SLandinSoCal) September 11, 2017

According to biblical doomsday theorists, the moon will be under the “feet” of Virgo on September 23.

The prophecy also says that the woman is “clothed with the sun.”

This, according to theorists, is a reference to the fact that the sun will pass through constellation Virgo on September 23. Thus, from the perspective of sky watchers on Earth, Virgo will be “clothed with the sun.”

A sign is not significant in and of itself. We use signs to get us to Jesus. @RealRodParsley #WHCLife #Revelation12 pic.twitter.com/btR1RCQeLe — World Harvest Church (@whclife) September 10, 2017

End Of the World Occurs In Two Stages

Proponents of the Revelation 12 Sign doomsday theory claim that the end of the world will occur in two stages. Rapture on September 23 will be followed by a seven-year period during which the Antichrist rules over the Earth. The Antichrist is literally the Devil’s vicegerent on Earth. He comes to Earth with a mission to win the world for Satan, the Devil. He tries to accomplish the goal through subterfuge. Hundreds of millions will follow him, believing that his coming fulfills the prophecy of the Second Coming of Jesus.

However, those who do not believe in him will be severely persecuted. This is the reason why the seven-year period of the Antichrist is known in Christian eschatology as the Great Tribulation. Those who become converted to Christianity during the Great Tribulation are known as the Tribulation Saints.

At the end of the seven-year Great Tribulation, Satan, in the person of the Antichrist, will wage war against God and the resurrected Jesus. The war ends in the apocalyptic battle of Armageddon, which is the final battle of the end of the world.

Recent Natural Disasters Are Signs Of The End

Since online doomsday theorists began proclaiming the end of the world on September 23, 2017, others have come forward to support claims that the end of the world is near.

According to the Daily Mail, Italian exorcist Don Antonio Mattatelli claimed that recent tropical storms in the U.S. and earthquakes around the world are the early signs of the coming apocalypse. He also reportedly claimed that the Devil is guiding North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un.

“All natural disasters, such as hurricanes and earthquakes, demonstrate that the end of the world is coming.”

According to Don Antonio, Satan presides over the internet, and people often become possessed through exposure to demons lurking in internet websites.

[Featured Image by Pavel Chagochkin/Shutterstock]