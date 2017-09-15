London Tube Blast: Injuries Reported Following Explosion Inside London Underground [Breaking]

Multiple injuries have been reported after an explosion ripped through the coaches of a train inside the London Tube. According to The Independent, the explosion happened at Parsons Green station in West London at around 8:20 a.m. local time. While no casualties have been reported, several people have been hospitalized with burn injuries. Eyewitnesses say the blast happened inside a bucket kept in the train. While many people were injured by the blast itself, several others were trampled in the rush as they tried to flee in panic.

According to an eyewitness, he saw “a flash and a bang” from inside the bucket. Photos of the bucket posted on social media showed wires coming from the bucket. The explosion happened during the morning rush hours. As of now, there have been several unconfirmed reported about people seeing a man armed with a knife. Officials have in the meantime asked people to avoid the area. A team of emergency workers including firefighters, police officers, and paramedics were on the scene shortly after the blast. The Metropolitan Police Department has urged people to avoid the area as preliminary investigations are underway. Tube services remain suspended between Edgware Road and Wimbledon as of this writing.

A statement issued by the Metropolitan Police read;

“Police were called at approximately 08:20hrs on Friday, 15 September to Parsons Green Underground Station following reports of an incident on a tube train. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Service and British Transport Police are in attendance along with the London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service. We would advise people to avoid the area.”

According to Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Neil Basu, the senior national coordinator for counter-terrorism policing, the Parsons Green blast is a “terrorist incident.” The Parsons Green station is located above ground and is located in the affluent residential area located close to Chelsea

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

