Disney Gives Update On The Fort Wilderness Resort And Campground, Which Is Not Permanently Closed [Debunked]

When Walt Disney World reopened its parks earlier this week after Hurricane Irma, the Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground remained closed due to more extensive damage. After a safety assessment was done, Disney realized that it was safer to keep the campgrounds closed for a while longer to fix everything the right way. Despite some reports that have been going around, Fort Wilderness is not permanently closed, and it will actually be opening soon.

A number of websites reported that Fort Wilderness could be closing permanently, but those sites are known for spreading fake reports on Disney. One such report even stated that the damage to the campgrounds was more than $1 million and simply not worth fixing.

Well, that information is overly incorrect and nowhere near accurate.

Fort Wilderness is indeed still closed due to more significant damage, but the official website of Walt Disney World has reported that the entire time. Now, as reported by WDW Magic, Disney has announced that the campgrounds are expected to open “next week,” but no exact date was given.

Disney has put some updated info on their website, though, and it gives a bit more of the specifics.

The official Hurricane Irma information page on Disney’s site states that they “anticipate” the campgrounds to open next week. They are working on cleaning up the property and making sure everything is safe for the return of guests.

With the closing of Fort Wilderness, all activities have been canceled and all dining locations remained closed as well. For guests with reservations at the Hoop Dee Doo Musical Revue and Mickey’s Backyard BBQ, Disney also provided an update.

“To allow Disney’s Fort Wilderness to prepare the property after Hurricane Irma, all shows at The Hoop Dee Doo Musical Revue and Mickey’s Backyard BBQ will be canceled up to and including Tuesday, September 19th. Any existing reservations will be automatically canceled and refunded.”

The previous date for call canceled shows was September 17, but it has been pushed back a couple of days.

Walt Disney World did a lot for guests who had to remain on property during Hurricane Irma despite closing their parks for two full days. Now, the majority of things are back up and running, but some more extensive damage has caused others to remain closed and inactive. As for Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, they may be closed now but are expected to reopen next week, and they’re definitely not closed for good.

