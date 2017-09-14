PUBG Update Adds Fog, New Weapon, And New Town But Vaulting Will Have To Wait

The team behind PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds stated they were going to take more time in between patches and they weren’t lying. The first update in a month was released late Thursday evening to the Battle Royale shooter and it brings a new weapon, first-person leaderboards, fog, a new town, and more. Just don’t expect the vaulting mechanic any time soon.

The latest PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds(PUBG) update first hit the test servers two days ago. Bluehole was confident in the update since it was quickly pushed to the live servers Thursday evening. It hasn’t gone completely without a hitch as the official Twitter account acknowledged a voice chat issue that may allow individuals on different teams to hear each other.

Major new additions include fog as a new weather effect for those trying to survive on Erangel. This will obviously hinder a player’s line of sight in PUBG but the developers at Bluehole promise this will have a low probability to appear.

Meanwhile, the northeast section of the map has been a bit of a no man’s land due to lack of anything. The September PUBG update adds a new town named Kameshki to the coast just east of Stalber. It’s not a major location but it, combined with several new buildings sprinkled throughout the northeastern corner, makes visiting the area more worthwhile than before.

A new marksman rifle, the Mini-14, is also now part of the PUBG game world. The semi-automatic rifle can use sniper rifle attachments for the muzzle and magazine slots, plus take any optic sight. It does not do as much damage as other DMRs, according to the patch notes, but it has a higher muzzle velocity and lower bullet drop.

Those that prefer the first-person mode will be happy to know leaderboards have finally been added. This will be supported in all regions that support first-person servers.

Significant gameplay changes include the removal of the Tommy Gun from Care Packages. The weapon will spawn in the world and supports the suppressor attachment along with the vertical foregrip attachment, and various magazine types.

Bluehole has also made many quality of life changes and bug fixes with this update. You can check out the full list in the Steam post with the patch notes.

Unfortunately, vaulting is not included with September’s PUBG update due to the complexity required to allow players to grab and leap over objects of varying height across the map.

There are tens of thousands of objects that should be vaultable or climbable in Erangel. To perform the action, the geometry and properties of each object have to be dynamically detected and analyzed. The algorithm is quite complex and requires rigorous testing and fine-tuning of the map. Testing it for only a couple of days before deployment on the Live servers won’t be enough for us to identify all bugs and side effects.

The current plan at Bluehole is to release vaulting to the PUBG test servers in early November and allow for a longer period of testing than the usual couple of days. This has the potential to change the gameplay and movement in PUBG dramatically so the development team obviously wants to get it right.

PUBG is still on track to be released before the end of 2017, according to Bluehole. There is no official word when the Xbox One version will launch beyond the same timeframe.

[Featured Image by Bluehole, Inc]