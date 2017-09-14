Gwen Stefani Done With Pregnancy Dream, Rossdale Lost Momentum Saving Marriage Doesn’t Write Gwen Tracks

Gwen Stefani has been the focus of numerous tabloid rumors regarding a possible pregnancy with boyfriend of two years, country star Blake Shelton. The 47-year-old was said to be expecting and the pair are rumored to be ready to tie the knot, despite neither of the stars commenting on these claims.

The latest claims being made involve Gwen and Blake walking away from their dream of having a baby together, as Life & Style relays, noting that the pop star’s “baby dream was consuming them.” The couple are said to be shifting their focus to wedding planning as opposed to baby-making.

Apparently Stefani has always communicated that she wants another child, especially with her Voice co-star and beau, Shelton. Life & Style reminds of Gwen’s words last year about missing the baby phase.

“I really love the baby stuff,” Gwen said earlier this year. “I miss it.”

It seems that it may be too late for Stefani to have a baby naturally, yet the singer has apparently considered using a surrogate to assist in the process. Gwen has three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, 11, Zume, 9, and Apollo, 3 and Shelton has reportedly “always told her that he didn’t need to have a baby.”

Gwen and Blake first began their romance two years ago when the two began as co-judges on the hit show The Voice. The two found comfort in one another while they were both enduring difficult divorces. Stefani spent much of her first months with Shelton writing her most recent album, This is What the Truth Feels Like, which included a mix of songs about her tumultuous split from Rossdale and those about her new love with Shelton.

In a recent interview, rocker Gavin Rossdale admitted that he has not written any songs that dwell on his split from Gwen Stefani. The 51-year-old spoke about his process when it comes to song-writing.

“It’s weird because I don’t feel in that headspace any more. If I write, for instance, a song about me feeling bad it would be about someone in my life now, it wouldn’t be about someone who I was married to — Gwen.”

Rossdale also added that he is now in a new relationship with a German model, after two years of being single, which he described as “fun” but “treacherous.” Gavin also explains that he did try to save his marriage with Gwen, but that looking back now, sees the whole move as idiotic, due to the momentum he lost by putting his work on hold to attempt to salvage his marriage. The Evening Standard relays Rossdale’s words on the subject.

“There was a time where I was trying to save the marriage — I cancelled a tour and was really trying to make it work. Now, I think, ‘Look at that momentum you lost, you f***ing idiot!'”

