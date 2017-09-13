‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Carol’s Storyline Prepared Her For War, But King Ezekiel Will Struggle

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers tease that Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) is more than prepared for the upcoming battle. However, King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) is a different story. What will happen with these two characters during “All-Out War?”

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the AMC series.

Carol is a survivor who knows how to fight and win. However, last season, she went through a bit of a meltdown. Not wanting to deal with death or loss anymore, she left Alexandria and isolated herself. However, she is going to be back to her old self, which is about time.

Showrunner Scott Gimple spoke to TV Line about Carol. Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers reveal that Melissa McBride’s character is ready for the war. In fact, her entire storyline has prepared her for what is coming. She knows it will be intense and brutal. She has an idea of what to expect and will deal with it head on.

“The strength and bravery she shows as a person this season and the ingenuity that she employs… is very satisfying.”

However, Ezekiel will handle the battle a bit differently. The contrast between Carol and Ezekiel will be stark. He is new to this type of thing and isn’t prepared for what he will see and experience. He is completely out of his element. Remember, he was trying to deal with the Saviors in a peaceful manner. It was only a matter of time before things went awry.

Gimple hinted that the Kingdom leader will face some intense times. Fans should expect to see Ezekiel struggle. Hopefully, Carol can help him get ready, both physically and mentally.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers confirm that there will be a lot of lives lost. However, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the others are willing to sacrifice everything, including their own lives. Whatever the cost, it is worth it to regain their independence and freedom.

What do you think will happen in The Walking Dead Season 8? Find out on October 22, when AMC airs the premiere, which also marks the show’s 100th episode.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]