Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ Wife Shares Tragic Ultrasound Video Showing Miscarriage, Explains Actor’s Relapse

Vikings actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers has relapsed into depression and alcoholism after learning that his wife had suffered a miscarriage. The 40-year-old actor was spotted at the Dublin International Airport last weekend, appearing to be heavily intoxicated.
According to The Sun, onlookers saw Jonathan Rhys Meyers “staggering around” while trying to board a flight to Canada. He was later escorted by the airport’s security. Shortly after, his wife Mara Lane opened up about her tragic miscarriage, which could be the reason for Meyers’ relapse. Lane penned a lengthy and emotional caption in a recent Instagram post, revealing that she has just lost her second baby with the actor.
With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven. Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here…
Jonathan’s wife assured his fans that the actor is now “safe” with a sober companion and is completing a detox program. Jonathan Rhys Meyers has struggled with depression and alcoholism for the most part of his adult life. The Irish actor, who became a household name when he starred as King Henry VIII in the Tudors series, has had numerous stints in rehab from 2005 to 2009. In 2015, the recovering alcoholic publicly acknowledged that he suffered a minor relapse and promised to be more careful.
To the showering of love received, thank you from bottom of our hearts. I am so humbled and got teary-eyed several times at how beautiful humans can be and so sad but hopeful with the stories shared of depression and miscarriage and addictions. Thank you for sharing your soul and stories back, as this helps us feel that we are not alone. Anyone who knows me personally knows I would normally never share such personal sadness (only because in my head, I would not want to burden others and because I trust that in time God will heal me) but I was happy to come to my husband's defense. I could not sit back and see him attacked by Darkness publicly during such a tender time. Thank you for coming to ours. Please continue to always write or comment about your days no matter what I share as when I see it I will return the love back someway or it will be read by someone else who can too. I so wish that I could support you on all your walks and sad days so hopefully the posts I share will make you laugh or lighten your days or make you smile/brighten them somehow. This is not a highlights nor lowlights reel, but simply an in-the-middle to keep in contact. I was very vulnerable in my last post as well as being at an all-time low and on such days I sometimes will feel the need for support, so thank you for being so kind to me and being a safe place. We will try to be more transparent on our journey as I see it may be helpful for others as well as ourselves. We don’t have to carry the weight of the world ourselves. We can help lift one another up. I have been given peace and Baby Willow is now planted in the tree in front of our home that has weeping long branches and leaves so we can brush our faces in soft leaves in passing or we can see the baby dance with the wind in the branches as they sway. It is helping me process the situation … as Nature does. Thank you again Dr Stu for getting us through that as watching a sonogram not have a heartbeat is very surreal and beyond sad. Thank you Father God for supernatural peace. May you afford those who seek you the same peace and may we grow as humans and have more compassion for all humanity.
Jonathan’s wife also bravely posted the video of that fateful ultrasound scan that told them their baby had already died in her womb. In the video clip, the doctor can be heard saying that the fetus has no heartbeat. She described this moment in their lives as an “all-time low.”
According to Mara’s heartbreaking post, she and Jonathan named their unborn child “Willow.” The couple buried the baby under a tree in front of their home. She concluded by thanking her husband’s fans and supporters for their prayers and concern amid this devastating situation.
Jonathan and Mara have a 9-month-old son, Wolf Rhys Meyers. In her older Instagram posts, Mara described the actor as a “ridiculously loving” and doting father to their son.
Jonathan Rhys Meyers is set to appear as Bishop Heahmund in the upcoming Season 5 of History Channel’s Vikings. His character will be the new adversary in the series and is set to be Meyers’ major comeback role. Vikings Season 5 is scheduled to premiere in November.
