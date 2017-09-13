What Went Wrong Between Kendall Jenner And ASAP Rocky?

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were linked to one another for a year and a half but last month, amid what was believed to be a romance between them, the model shocked fans when she was spotted numerous times with Blake Griffin.

In the weeks since Jenner stepped out with the Los Angeles Clippers player, she and Griffin have continued to spend time with one another which has left fans wondering what went down between her and the rapper.

“Kendall and ASAP weren’t seeing each other a lot. They weren’t really official, but were obviously dating,” a source explained to Us Weekly magazine on September 12. “Their schedules are really hard.”

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were seen spending time together at Kanye West’s Yeezy fashion show in February 2016 and months later, romance rumors began swirling after the alleged couple was spotted together in Paris, France. Then, in July 2016, a source told Us Weekly magazine that Jenner and the rapper were “full-on dating.”

Throughout Kendall Jenner’s rumored romance with ASAP Rocky, the model was also linked to Los Angeles Lakers player Jordan Clarkson and after spending time together during a Fourth of July party last summer, they continued to be seen together on and off up until earlier this year.

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky may not have confirmed their alleged romance but in May of this year, they were caught getting cozy with one another at the 2017 Met Gala in New York City, where Jenner’s older sister Kim Kardashian shared a Snapchat photo of the rapper grabbing the model’s butt.

Months later, Kendall Jenner is said to be “hooking up” with Blake Griffin and having a good time with the athlete, who is also newly single after reportedly calling it quits with fiancee Brynn Cameron in July.

Blake Griffin and Brynn Cameron have reportedly remained on good terms amid their breakup and continue to co-parent their two kids, four-year-old son Ford and one-year-old daughter Finely.

In regard to the nature of the relationship between Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin, who were most recently seen together in New York City, an Us Weekly magazine insider said it was too early to label them as boyfriend and girlfriend.

