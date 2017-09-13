‘Big Brother 19’: Paul Is ‘Toast’ In ‘BB19’ Game Claims Angry Juror Jason—Who’s Ready For A Runner-Up Déjà Vu?

Big Brother veteran Paul Abrahamian could make history as the CBS reality show’s first-ever two-time runner-up, but that’s the best he can hope for, according to ousted houseguest Jason Dent. The recently evicted rodeo cowboy says Paul doesn’t have a snowball’s chance to win Big Brother 19 due to his lies, backstabbing, and all-around dirty gameplay this season. Paul may have been the puppet master in the Big Brother 19 house, but now the jurors will get to make the final move should he make it to the final two.

“I think he sabotaged himself.” Jason told Us Weekly of Paul.

“I think he’s toast now. I don’t think they’re going to vote to let him win.”

While Abrahamian played a savvy game, the houseguests’ goodbye messages to the jury members could do him in. Josh Martinez came out of nowhere and made one of the best game moves of the season by throwing Paul under the bus in his goodbye message to Jason, revealing the Big Brother 18 runner-up concocted “an elaborate plan” to get him out. Jason Dent has been vocal about the fact that he will vote for anyone except Paul Abrahamian or Alex Ow to win the Big Brother $500,000 jackpot.

Of course, Jason Dent is only one jury vote. In her interview with Us, double eviction victim Raven Walton said she trusted Paul with her entire game and had planned to take him to the finals if she had stayed in the house. Raven also revealed that she didn’t think she had a chance to beat Paul in the final two, but that, morally, she had to keep her word to him.

“Honestly, I don’t think I would have beat him in final two and that is OK with me,” Raven told Us. “My moral compass would not have allowed me to take anyone else to the final two…I would rather lose the game and keep my moral compass.”

It sounds like Raven Walton would consider voting for Paul Abrahamian to win Big Brother because she feels he deserves it, and her showmance, Matt Clines, will likely vote the same way she does. But, should he make it to the Big Brother final two, Paul Abrahamian may have trouble trying to convince this season’s second juror, Elena Davies, that he’s worthy of the win.

“I really don’t want to see Paul in the final two,” Davies told the Hollywood Reporter after her eviction from the game.

A bitter jury did Paul Abrahamian in last season when he lost Big Brother 18 to returning vet Nicole Franzel. At the time, Paul admitted he was shocked that he lost to Franzel.

“I honestly think that the jury was a little bit bitter and no matter what I would have done, the outcome would have been the same,” Abrahamian told Entertainment Weekly.

“I was a little bit shocked. I don’t know what more I could have done. The most in-house competition wins of the season, cleaning house towards the end of the game, really winning every single competition, and being up against two people who have played the game before. I thought it was a no-brainer, but clearly, the jury was a little bit pissed.”

For Big Brother 19, Paul stepped things up and avoided the block the entire summer, dominating all of the in-house decisions even when he wasn’t Head of Household. But now, Paul faces a bit of a déjà vu if he makes it to the final two as his multiple deals with the other houseguests will ultimately blow up in his face.

And a once-unlikely source, Josh Martinez, could be the root of Paul’s demise. After exposing Paul to Jason, Josh is now taking every chance he can to blow up his former ally’s game. If Abrahamian makes it to the end, he may be blindsided with a runner-up spot no matter who he’s up against. Paul’s cockiness could finally catch up with him when he’s humbled by the jury. According to the Hollywood Reporter, in a recent diary room session, Paul said, “There are so many huge targets out there and not one of them is me.”

But Paul’s Big Brother story could end with him being a two-time runner-up instead of a winner. And for a guy who thought he could control everything in this game, that’s as bad as losing.

The Big Brother 19 finale airs Sept. 20 on CBS.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS]