Tori Roloff: ‘LPBW’ Star Shares Fun Family Day With Grandpa Patton, Fans Gush Over Jackson’s Baby Rolls

Zach, Tori and Baby Jackson Roloff recently spent a day celebrating Grandpa Patton’s birthday. In a recent Instagram post, Tori shared the special family day with her social media followers, which also doubled as Baby J’s first full day golfing. From the images and clips of the fun-filled birthday celebration, it seems like Jackson and his parents enjoyed their time immensely.

Tori has always been close with her parents, and even after she married Zach Roloff, she has still maintained a close relationship with her folks. Thus, whenever there was a special day in her family, Tori and Zach have always made it a point to be present. The same was true during Grandpa Patton’s birthday, with the LPBW family spending a full day with the Pattons.

The day was thoroughly documented by Tori, with the reality TV star sharing clips and photos of the birthday celebration to her Instagram followers. Tori’s Instagram Story contained several funny clips, including her, Zach and her parents’ attempts at executing the perfect golf swing. Baby Jackson seemed to have enjoyed the day too, cuddling up with his parents and grandparents in several photos.

Tori’s latest Instagram post has been received very well by the Little People, Big World community, with many expressing their admiration for Baby Jackson, who seemed to be getting cuter by the day. Many also remarked that Tori appears to be blooming these days, as she’s been looking downright gorgeous in her latest social media uploads.

Happy birthday to the tall guy in the back! We love you Grandpa Patton! Thanks for golfing with us!

“Baby J’s rolls! I could just eat him up! Happy Bday grandpa P!” one of Tori’s Instagram followers wrote.

“Look how freaking amazing you look!” wrote another.

In a lot of ways, the observation of Tori’s social media followers is completely understandable. Over the past few months, Baby Jackson has just gotten cuter and cuter. Just a few hours before Tori posted about her dad’s birthday celebration, she uploaded Jackson’s 4-month photo, and he looked even more adorable than before.

Interestingly, Tori has been posting a bit more about herself during the past few days, even plugging her friend’s makeup at one point. Lastly, Tori also revealed that Jackson had already met his cousin, Ember Jean Roloff, who was born this past Sunday. According to the Little People, Big World star, her family had already fallen in love with Audrey and Jeremy’s daughter.

Little People, Big World is currently filming its newest season, which is expected to return on TLC sometime later this year.

