Audrey Roloff Pregnancy Watch: Ember Jean Roloff’s Birth, Stats, First Photos And More [Update]

Reader’s note: This is a developing story.

Over the past two weekends, the Inquisitr closely followed the Roloff family’s online activities to get the latest details on the impending birth of Baby Girl Roloff. This past weekend was quite interesting since both Audrey and Jeremy Roloff went under the radar midway through Saturday. Since then, the reality TV couple has been absent from the family’s official updates, causing many Little People, Big World fans to believe that Auj finally went into labor.

The long journey of Jeremy and Audrey’s child has been well-documented on social media, and at 41 weeks, the youngest member of the Roloff family is certainly taking her time. If fan speculation is any indication, however, it seems like the wait is almost over.

Here then, is the Inquisitr’s third and possibly final Audrey Roloff Pregnancy Watch. Just like the previous two, refresh this page every so often to get the latest developments about the birth of Baby Girl Roloff.

The Latest as of Monday, September 11, 8:00 p.m. EST

Amy Roloff becomes the first member of the reality TV family to officially acknowledge the birth of Ember Jean Roloff. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the Roloff matriarch gushed about her new granddaughter, calling the child “beautiful” and a “blessing” to the family. Considering that Ember Jean Roloff is just Amy’s second grandchild, there seems to be no doubt that the youngest member of the reality TV family would likely be spoiled by the Roloff matriarch. Amy, after all, loves her grandchildren, as shown in her princely treatment of Baby Jackson.

The Latest as of Monday, September 11, 5:00 p.m. EST

Baby Girl Roloff is here! In an update on the official Little People, Big World Facebook page, TLC spilled the beans on Audrey and Jeremy’s first child. According to the official announcement, Ember Jean Roloff entered the world at 9:40 a.m. on September 10. At 7.13 lbs and 20.25 inches, her stats were pretty impressive too.

The blockbuster news finally came after the Little People, Big World community was engulfed by a massive wave of anticipation over the news of Ember Jean’s birth. As it turned out, everything happened just as Audrey and Jeremy Roloff planned. The birth was quiet, intimate and ultimately, a secret. According to Jeremy, witnessing Audrey’s labor only made him fall in love with her even more.

“Audrey did amazing. Natural labor is no joke, I have a renewed appreciation for her strength. And Ember is just miraculous. Perfect little baby. I’m in awe by the circle of life.”

Interestingly, members of the Roloff family have not posted anything about Ember Jean’s birth yet. Grandparents Amy and Matt have not announced anything to their Facebook followers, with the former even sharing a recipe on her Instagram page. Tori and Zach Roloff have not posted anything related to Ember Jean either. Nevertheless, it would only be a matter of time before Ember’s first batch of pictures are shared with the LPBW community. Stay tuned!

The Latest as of Monday, September 11, 10:30 a.m. EST

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff seem to be gearing up for an official announcement. Within the past hour, both @ShopAlwaysMore and @Beating50Percent, Instagram accounts that are managed by Jeremy and Audrey Roloff, featured a series of new photos showcasing the LPBW couple’s social media supporters. While the official Instagram and Facebook accounts of Jer and Auj remain absent of any new details about the birth of their first child, the renewed activity on @Beating50Percent and @ShopAlwaysMore seems to indicate that the LPBW pair is preparing to resume their social media activities once more.

Considering that Jeremy and Audrey seem to be back online, it might only be a matter of hours before the first official details about Baby Girl Roloff get released.

The Latest as of Monday, September 11, 9:30 a.m. EST

Amidst the radio silence in Audrey and Jeremy’s social media pages, some members of the Roloff family remain active on their respective Facebook and Instagram pages. Tori Roloff still updated her followers about her fun Sunday with Baby Jackson, and Matt spent a lot of his weekend sharing the launch of his latest work, a children’s book titled Little Lucy, Big Race, with his Facebook fans.

Yesterday was my due date! I can't believe I've been carrying this bump of love for 9 months! Baby girl we are so eager to meet you! In case you missed it, I did a 3rd trimester of pregnancy update over on my blog aujpoj.com ????#40weekspregnant #journeyofjerandauj A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Sep 1, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Audrey and Jeremy’s social media pages are pretty much buried in the well-wishes of fans, many of whom believe that the reality TV couple already had their child. Considering that the couple did announce that they would like the birth of their first child to be as intimate as possible, the pair’s sudden departure from social media makes perfect sense. In Audrey’s Instagram page alone, many of her fans are convinced that the LPBW star had already given birth.

“Aaaah I’m assuming baby girl is here since you’ve been silent for a few days!!! Congratulations!!! I can’t wait to see all the pictures + videos!” one fan wrote.

“@audreyroloff it’s been a quiet couple days for you and @jeremyroloff. Praying if it’s baby time that you have a beautiful, healthy, empowered birth and baby girl!!” wrote another.

Rumors are also abounding that Amy Roloff referenced the birth of her second grandchild at some point in the weekend. These speculations, however, could not be confirmed, as there is currently no trace of the alleged post in either Amy or Audrey’s official social media pages.

An In Touch Weekly report further stated that Amy Roloff posted a brief update about the birth of her granddaughter on her public Facebook profile, stating that her Baby Girl Roloff was born on September 10. The post, however, was soon deleted before any LPBW fan could take a screenshot of it.

“My granddaughter decided she made us wait long enough. She was born today. Can’t wait to meet her. So happy and excited for Jer and Auj.”

So is Baby Girl Roloff here already? The next few days will definitely hold the answer!

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]