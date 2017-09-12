Was Kenya Moore’s Wedding Fake? Her Co-Stars Reportedly Plan To Expose Sham During ‘RHOA’ Season 10

Kenya Moore’s wedding is under fire.

Months after the longtime Real Housewives of Atlanta star tied the knot with Marc Daly, a Bravo insider claims that her co-stars are prepared to make the upcoming 10th season of the show epic by allegedly banding together and exposing Moore’s supposedly fake marriage.

“Nene, Kim, and Sheree will expose Kenya and her fake marriage,” a source explained to All About the Real Housewives on September 12, adding that Cynthia Bailey also takes a stand against Kenya Moore.

According to the report, Kandi Burruss is Kenya Moore’s only remaining ally on the show and when it comes to her future with the series, Season 10 may be Moore’s last season with The Real Housewives of Atlanta. As the insider explained, Kenya Moore is reportedly going to get caught in a “marriage lie” and go down just like Phaedra Parks did after she suggested that Kandi Burruss attempted to take advantage of her co-star, Porsha Williams.

All About the Real Housewives also noted that despite the Season 9 drama between Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams, the two women appear to have since reconciled their friendship. That said, Williams continues to be at odds with Nene Leakes, who reportedly attempts to have her co-stars isolated from the rest of the cast during Season 10.

News of Kenya Moore’s wedding first hit the web in June after the reality star shared several suspicious photos on Instagram of her time at the Anse Chastanet luxury resort in St. Lucia.

A short time later, People magazine confirmed the wedding news with readers, explaining that Kenya Moore and her new husband had met one another a year before their marriage and began dating a few months later.

While Kenya Moore’s husband’s identity was kept secret for some time, it was ultimately confirmed that businessman Marc Daly was her guy.

To see more of Kenya Moore and her co-stars, including Nene Leakes, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Kim Zolciak, and Sheree Whitfield, tune into the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta when it premieres on Bravo later this year.

