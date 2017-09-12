Hillary Clinton Recalls Holding Hands In Bed With Bill To Make Point About Her Marriage

If you want to know why Hillary Clinton opted to stay with her husband Bill after his meandering, Hillary basically conveys that it’s none of your business. This is how Hillary approaches that period in her life in her book, What Happened. But, she pulls back on this privacy issue for approximately two pages where she gives readers a bit of insight as to why she is still his wife. Despite the embarrassment and heartache that she suffered during the era when the sex scandal blew up in the headlines, she still loves him.

Hillary recalls how people were under the belief that her marriage was one of convenience, but she said that couldn’t be further from the truth. While the former Secretary of State dedicated only about two pages to her feelings on staying with Bill after the scandal, she does says quite a bit in those pages.

According to Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning, besides complementing Bill as a “good father” and “supportive husband,” Hillary shares this one snippet about how she was lying in bed with Bill and he reached over to hold her hand. CNN quotes Hillary’s lines from her book about this endearing moment. They write as follows.

“Clinton writes about how she and her husband laid in bed after she conceded to Trump and just ‘stared at the ceiling.'” Hillary then shared, “Bill took my hand, and we just lay there.” Hillary offered up this description to give an example of how Bill is there for her, just like she writes how Bill told her that he would vote for her if she were to run for president. They were taking a breather in anticipation to what would come next when they braved the public after Hillary’s loss was made official.

She also uses a paragraph like a checklist for fact checking, offering up the rumor that their marriage is nothing more than an arrangement and then tearing it down limb by limb. Hillary writes as follows.

“I know some people wonder why we’re still together. I heard it again on the 2016 campaign: that ‘we must have an arrangement’ (we do, it’s called marriage); that I helped him become president and then stayed so he could help me become president (no); that we lead completely separate lives, and it’s just a marriage on paper now (he is reading this over my shoulder in our kitchen with our dogs underfoot and in a minute he will reorganize our bookshelves for the millionth time, which means I will not be able to find any of my books, and once I learn the new system, he’ll just redo it again, but I don’t mind because he really loves to organize those bookshelves).”

Hillary writes how Bill stayed up into the wee hours of the morning going over her latest speech and he “dribbled” little quips on the pages, like “H — I like this speech,” and leaving suggestions throughout the pages. He ends his note writing by penning, “Hope these suggestions help make it better — wake me and we’ll go over it — I love you.”

She follows this up conveying how thankful she is for the “10 millionth time” that “I married my best friend and biggest cheerleader.”

According to CNN, Hillary touched on the Lewinsky scandal and she offered “some of the most personal reflections Clinton has made publicly.” She was “unbearably” lonely and turned to her faith in the aftermath of that scandal. She rationalizes staying in this marriage after the Lewinsky scandal by saying the following.

“He has been my partner in life and my greatest champion since the moment we met.” Hillary talked about Bill’s unselfish ways as he “never once suggested” that she put her work on the back burner or her goals aside because it would interfere with what he was going after. She finishes his critique off with, “I still think he is one of the most handsome men I’ve ever known…. I love him with my whole heart. That’s more than enough to build a life on.”

From what is written in her latest book What Happened, Bill Clinton is just about the only one that Hillary hasn’t pointed her finger at when assigning the blame for her election loss. She sees Bill as an asset rather than blaming his past antics and her reaction to them as a hindrance to her when it came to the women voters. According to the National Review, Clinton’s book suggests that she “cares more about herself than her party.” Much of the book is how Hillary sees herself as a lone entity and not part of the bigger picture.

