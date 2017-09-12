Drew Scott Speaks Out, Already Lost A Ton Of Weight Prepping For ‘DWTS’

Drew Scott of Property Brothers just started his season of Dancing With the Stars and it turns out that things are going pretty well for him in the weight loss category. A lot of people lose weight while training for this show and Drew is one of those. Us Weekly shared the news that Drew is looking great and is already down 27 pounds.

Drew shared that six weeks ago was when he found out that he was doing this show. Once he found out, he started eating better, doing some cardio and stretching as well. It turns out that Drew has already lost 27 pounds from everything that he did. Drew Scott admitted that it has been 20 years since he was this small. He seems really happy with himself and being in better shape is going to make this show a lot easier on him. Some people don’t do anything to prepare at all for it, but Drew isn’t one of those people.

If you are thinking that you may see a Drew Scott romance this season on Dancing With the Stars, that isn’t the case. Instead, he is engaged to Linda Phan. Drew even said that they have big plans for a destination wedding. He will be looking great by the time it gets here if he keeps working on his body the way that he is now. Drew is partnered with Emma Slater this season and she is engaged to fellow dancer Sasha Farber.

So far, things are sounding pretty good for Drew Scott. He revealed that Emma has him practicing everywhere they go. They sound like they are really getting ready for night one of DWTS. He does have a martial arts background, but not a dance background at all. Emma and Drew are going to be a couple that you want to watch this season for sure.

Are you surprised to hear how much weight Drew Scott has lost already on Dancing With the Stars? Do you feel like he has a good chance of winning the show? Sound off in the comments section, and don’t miss new episodes of DWTS starting next week on ABC.

