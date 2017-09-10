Is Kim K. Eating 700 Calories A Day To Prepare For Racy Photoshoot? [Debunked]

Is Kim Kardashian eating only 700 calories a day to prepare for a new nude photo shoot? That’s the claim being made by an article on Radar Online. According to the online tabloid, Kim is “starving herself on a dangerous weight loss plan,” which explains her tiny waist and skinny legs in the pictures they posted on their site.

“She’s cranky as hell, her stomach is grumbling a lot of the time,” the site’s alleged insider claims. “But Kim’s obsessed with dropping a ton more weight and won’t consume more than 700 calories in a day.”

But Gossip Cop is on the case and they say that there’s no weight to the story of Kim’s dangerous diet. According to Gossip Cop, this isn’t the first time Radar has said that Kim is “wasting away” to prepare for a big upcoming photo shoot. They made the same claim in August when they published an almost identical story about the reality TV star’s eating habits. They also posted a story in September of last year which said that Kim was turning into a psycho because of her obsession with losing weight.

Gossip Cop also says that they checked with Kim’s rep who confirmed that she’s not starving herself. The report by Radar Online is false, they say.

Thank you @hollywoodreporter for the amazing cover story on the family. Reflecting on the past 10 years has been so motivating to see my whole family work so hard and be so open with our lives! To my family- you guys inspire me everyday! What an amazing fun decade we've had! The best memories ever! Family over everything!!! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 18, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

Kim isn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan who has been accused of deadly dieting. Radar also recently published an article which said that Kim’s sister, Kendall Jenner, was also starving herself by eating only 500 calories per day. Gossip Cop debunked that story as well.

Kim recently hit back at The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne for calling her a “ho” who disingenuously posts her nude photos in the name of feminism, Us Weekly reported. Kim responded by saying she has never been a “free the nipple” kind of girl. If she posts a picture of herself online, it’s because she likes how she looks and isn’t ashamed of that.

“So she kind of misquoted me on that and I thought it just looked really, like stupid,” the 36-year-old mother of two said at the Harper’s BAZAAR event that celebrated “ICONS By Carine Roitfeld.”

Kardashian has also recently dismissed rumors that she and her husband, rapper Kanye West, are expecting a third child via a surrogate, Entertainment Tonight reported. Kim reiterated that they hadn’t confirmed anything as yet, so she wasn’t sure where the stories were coming from.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tom Ford]