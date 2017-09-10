Pregnant Kate Middleton Considering A Home Birth For Third Royal Baby: Could Queen Say No?

For the past week, royal watchers have been ecstatic! Kate Middleton and Prince William made the most auspicious announcement that they are going to have a royal baby. The couple’s third child is expected sometime after Christmas.

Now, the report from Kensington Palace is that the expectant mother, Duchess Catherine, wishes to have a home birth for her royal baby. She was unable to have a home birth for Prince George, nor for Princess Charlotte. Could the third pregnancy be the charm, or could the Queen say no? Is it time to call the midwife?

The Daily Mail has revealed that a royal insider explained that the Duchess of Cambridge has wished for the privacy of a home birth for all of her children.

As George is her oldest, and he would be third in line for the throne, that was never going to be allowed. So, she asked for a home birth before Princess Charlotte was born, yet it was discouraged.

“The Duchess knew it wasn’t possible for her first baby to be born at home, but she asked for a home birth for the second. Officials and doctors thought it too risky. There was concern and in the end she decided against it.”

Both “officials and doctors” believed that a home birth was “too risky.” Yet, the royal source believes that there should be no objection if Kate wishes to have her third child at home.

“The Duke and Duchess decided not to take the risk last time. A similar request with the third baby would be more acceptable.”

Instead of Kate having a home birth, Prince George was born at the high-tech Linda wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in 2013. Princess Charlotte was born at the very same hospital, two years later.

Why is Kate Middleton so interested in having a home birth? Her answer is simple: privacy.

Kate wants to avoid walking out of the hospital, less than a day after giving birth, to the impersonal light bulbs of the ever-present paparazzi.

Most of all, she wants her two children, George and Charlotte, to meet their youngest brother or sister in the privacy of their home. This allows the family to enjoy a cocoon of domestic closeness before they face the world. Very few could object to Kate’s wish to make this a special family experience.

In addition, having the third royal baby at home would revert back to a royal tradition. Queen Elizabeth had all four of her children at Buckingham Palace, so she would never object to Kate having her third great-grandchild at home.

Kate Middleton pregnant latest updates and news: Is the Duchess considering a HOME birth? https://t.co/7kPX9Kq4Ut pic.twitter.com/EdMcgCefMi — Best Value Traffic (@bestvaluetraffi) September 10, 2017

Princess Victoria was born at Kensington Palace in 1819. It would be quite special if Kate and William’s third child could be born at Kensington Palace.

Do you think Duchess Catherine should have a home birth? Have you experienced one yourself? Please share your opinion and experience below!

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]