Let’s Talk ‘Dragon Ball Super,’ Its Japan History Special, Goku’s New Form, And Jiren’s Overwhelming Power

Dragon Ball Super did not air a new episode this week. Instead, the popular anime became part of Japan’s 27-hour history TV special, a mammoth marathon of shows featuring the country’s most prominent cultural icons exploring several periods of the nation’s long and storied history. Dragon Ball‘s characters, of course, would be part of this Japanese television event.

Teasers have been announced by Toei Animation about the segments that several Dragon Ball characters would be making an appearance on. Goten and Trunks, for one, would be featured in the history special’s Yayoi period, which is set to air sometime on Sunday morning. Later in the day, Vegeta would also be making an appearance on the TV event’s Azuchi-Momoyama period.

Interestingly, however, the appearance of the Dragon Ball characters in the long history marathon would be brief, with the animated shorts being quite short, as stated by noted DBS fan-translator Herms98. Regardless of this, it is still quite a joy to see anime such as Dragon Ball be recognized as one of the landmark franchises in Japan.

Within the next few weeks, however, things are set to heat up in the ongoing Tournament of Power. As noted by teasers that have been published earlier this week, the two strongest warriors in the Tournament of Power — Goku and Jiren — would finally be facing off. The build-up to the U11 fighter’s strength, however, would be one for the books.

As stated by members of the official DBS subreddit, Jiren’s power would be so overwhelming that Goku’s Super Saiyan Blue with Kaioken x20 would be no match for the Pride Trooper’s power. This, of course, means that Jiren would practically be leagues away from formidable foes that Goku faced in the past, such as Merged Zamasu, at least up to a point.

In order to counter his opponent’s overwhelming power, Goku would be using his ace technique, which is his Genki-Dama, better known as a Spirit Bomb. The Spirit Bomb is one of Goku’s most formidable moves, and it has helped him defeat several powerful enemies in the past. The Genki-Dama, however, has one particular quirk — it works perfectly against opponents that are evil.

This might be a problem in the Tournament of Power, since Jiren is the farthest thing from a character that is evil. The Pride Trooper, objectively speaking, is pure of heart, valuing justice and good above all else. In fact, Jiren’s tendency to hate evil is the very reason why he despises Goku, since the Saiyan’s actions were what brought about the Tournament of Power, a competition that, in a lot of ways, has already taken billions of lives.

With this in mind, there is a good chance that Goku’s Spirit Bomb would not affect Jiren at all. If this will indeed happen, many DBS fans are speculating that Goku would likely absorb the strength that was gathered from his Genki-Dama and utilize it as a trigger for his new transformation — a form which would enable him to match or possibly even surpass Jiren’s ki.

These are, of course, just speculations for now. Thus, it would be up to the anime to prove these speculations right or wrong within the next few episodes.

