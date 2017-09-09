Watch Oklahoma Vs. Ohio State Online: Live Streaming, TV Time, & Latest Football Game Odds

A marquee matchup arrives Saturday night as fans will watch the Oklahoma vs. Ohio State football game live streaming online or via television. The two teams meet in a rematch from last season where the Buckeyes came away with a 45-24 win over the Sooners in Norman, Oklahoma. The Ohio State Buckeyes ended up going to the College Football Playoffs but were shutout by eventual champions, Clemson. Oklahoma watched the playoffs from the sidelines after their chances at a playoff spot were crushed during the season. Now the two teams are ranked in the top five of the college football polls and looking for an early boost with a big victory today.

According to CBS Sports’ Ben Kercheval, today’s game could be a major statement for the No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners and new head coach Lincoln Riley. They picked up a 56-7 road victory in the opening week against UTEP, but now the pressure will be on them to win on the road against a top-five opponent. That means Baker Mayfield will have his work cut out for him, as will Oklahoma’s defense which could end up being their vulnerability that the Sooners expose. However, Ohio State’s offense didn’t exactly get the best start against an unranked Indiana Hoosiers team last week.

In their first game of the new season, No. 2 Ohio State defeated Indiana, 49-21. The offense didn’t get off to the quickest start, but they eventually made their mark. The Buckeyes’ freshman J.K. Dobbins rushed for 181 yards in his debut for the team, setting a freshman record. Quarterback J.T. Barrett looked good with 304 yards and three touchdowns on 20-for-35 passing but will need to become more familiar with his options down the field. The Buckeyes will no longer have Noah Brown on the roster who caught four touchdowns against Oklahoma in last season’s game.

In last week’s warm-up game for the Sooners, Mayfield threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns. That was in just one half as the eventual 49-point rout helped his Sooners move from the No. 7 team up to No. 5 in the newest college football polls. Mark Andrews led the receiving core with seven receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown, while Jeff Badet also had four catches and nearly 100 yards. Now the question becomes whether or not Mayfield will be able to utilize these weapons down the field against a tougher opponent.

With Baker Mayfield confident at quarterback for the Sooners, could he possibly lead them to a big upset in Columbus? As of this report, ESPN listed the point spread at seven points in favor of the Buckeyes in their game preview. Ohio State has a -280 moneyline price while the visiting Sooners are +230 underdogs. For the over/under points total, the latest number was at 64.5 points for the complete game.

Saturday night’s college football game featuring Oklahoma vs. Ohio State is slated for a 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time start. Live television coverage is coming exclusively through the ABC channel as well as their affiliate network stations across the country. For live streaming, there are several major cities in the United States that can access the ABC Live portion of their website.

There are also Oklahoma vs. Ohio State live streaming feeds available through the WatchESPN service. Cable and satellite subscribers who have ESPN included in their television channel package should be able to log in and use the web portal or compatible apps to see tonight’s game. More details are available at WatchESPN website.

