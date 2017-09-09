In less than three weeks, NCIS Season 15 will premiere, and fans will finally get more answers as to what happened to agents Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and McGee (Sean Murray). NCIS Twitter recently teased fans with Season 15’s trailer, which showed some intense scenes involving the two agents.

Gibbs and McGee ended up in their current situation after the former stayed behind in the rebel-infested area of Paraguay to help Torres’s (Wiler Valderrama) rescue mission. McGee refused to leave his boss so he decided he won’t go along with Torres to escape. Now, the two become captives of rebels and the rest of the team worry for their safety.

It has been previously revealed that NCIS Season 15 premiere will have a time jump, which will show viewers that two months have passed since the Paraguay fallout. Gibbs and McGee are still not in sight and photos of their disheveled selves have already made the rounds. But it can be expected that the rest of their teammates in Washington will do anything possible just to get them back safely, starting with Leon Vance (Rocky Caroll) appearing before a congressional hearing as seen in the trailer (watch below).

In the teaser, Vance can be seen asking for the help he needs to save their top agents while the others are already out on a search. But according to Buddy TV, the NCIS director will likely keep all new leads to himself rather than rely on people — other than his team — to do a followup on the rescue mission.

Meanwhile, things are not looking great for Gibbs and McGee, who continue to suffer at the hands of their captors. In one scene, Gibbs is being taunted using a bat while in another, he and McGee had a brawl. It’s not clear why the two are fighting each other, but it’s assumed that it could be one of their plans to get out of the place. As the search mission is ongoing, it remains to be seen if the team will find the missing agents before they can make their escape.

Fans know so well that Gibbs has been through dangerous situations before and knowing him, he always finds a way to handle things. But there’s a concern that this time might be different. In an interview with Parade, NCIS showrunner Frank Cardea revealed that what happened in Paraguay will surely change Gibbs “a little bit.”

“He’ll still be the Gibbs we love, but he’s going to be slightly different,” Cardea added.

One can only guess how different Gibbs can be when NCIS returns on Sept. 26, but there are reports suggesting that he will be traumatized by what happened. At the end of the trailer, Gibbs lies helpless on the ground as his voice in the background can be heard saying, “I’ve survived worse, cheated death a bunch, but this is different.”

Watch the trailer below.

Higher stakes, bigger twists. Mark your calendar for the #NCIS season premiere, September 26 at 8/7c on CBS. pic.twitter.com/g9X31GrF4v — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) September 7, 2017

What do you think? Will Gibbs and McGee escape or will the team find them first? Are you excited for the epic Season 15 of NCIS? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]