School Suggests Students Masturbate Instead Of Carrying Out Sexual Attack, Claims Appalled Twitter User

The Rochester Institute of Technology reportedly suggested that their students masturbate before embarking on a night out to cut the urge of carrying out a sex attack. This suggestion was delivered via a slide at student orientation and it didn’t take long before that slide showed up online, sparking quite the controversy.

This masturbation tip, which is used to curb any urges that could bring you trouble, was coupled with a Winnie the Pooh character, which was used as an acronym about masturbation, according to The Sun. The school is claiming that this screenshot seen by the incoming students was taken out of context.

Students who sat in on this orientation posted their thoughts on social media sites after they were privy to see this tip on curbing disturbing sexual urges. Peachum wrote on Twitter. “Holy F***, apparently my college revamped their freshman orientation to teach about how to not rape. I just, holy f***!”

Using the cute kid’s character Roo from the Winnie the Pooh books and movies, the screenshot shows a picture of the kangaroo with the letters of his name giving students this tip. The name Roo in this screenshot stands for “Rub One Out.”

It was the person with the screen name of Peachum who first tweeted the picture which has caught the eye of many today. There was enough hoopla generated by the sharing of this online screenshot that the school released a statement.

The Rochester Institute of Technology Uses A Slide from Winnie The Pooh To Encourage Students To Just "Rub One Out" https://t.co/uVI7uTWKq5 — Kim Dansby Rugg (@kim_rugg) September 8, 2017

According to IB Times, the school’s slide concluded with, “Self-gratification can prevent sexual assault.” It seems that “many were offended” by the suggestion that one solution to crime is self-pleasuring to rid the urge.

The senior vice president for student affairs, Sandra Johnson, wrote in that statement,

“The overarching goal was to increase awareness and promote discussion about the ways we together can prevent instances of sexual misconduct on our campus.”

Another explanation was added by the director of the university’s Center for Women and Gender, Darci Lane-Williams. She said,

“At no point did we say that masturbation is a deterrent to rape.”

How is this not an Onion headline? I'll never look at Roo ("Rub One Out") from Winnie the Pooh the same way… ????https://t.co/LPIWzmZmww — Walt Ecton (@WaltEcton) September 5, 2017

This masturbation suggestion was created by taking a different type of scenario into consideration, conveys Lane-Williams. This was pertaining to a situation when someone has ideas of doing something sexually, but their partner withdraws consent. This was just a suggestion as an option that they have in case they find themselves “sexually frustrated” after they leave.”

This slide that was shown with Roo reminding you to “Rub One Out” is part of a program at the university called RIT. The program is to “promote “awareness, prevention, bystander education and risk reduction.” The session was called “Alcohol and Chill.”

[Featured Image by Yavuz Pancareken/Shutterstock]