Cindy Crawford’s Gorgeous Lookalike Daughter, Kaia Gerber, Makes NYFW Debut With Calvin Klein

She may have just turned 16-years-old, but Cindy Crawford’s daughter is already making a splash in the modeling world by walking in her very first New York Fashion Week show.

Since Kaia landed in New York City, she has been showing behind the scenes photos of herself and other models as they prep for the big week ahead. Two days ago, Gerber took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself with fellow model, Karlie Kloss.

Kloss and Gerber can be seen in matching white robes and slide-on slippers. Karlie has a smile on her face and is holding Kaia in her arms as Kaia kicks her leg up and strikes a pose. Gerber simply captioned the photo “big sis” with a heart emoji.

The next photo Kaia shared with her 1.6 million followers was a photo with another fellow model, Lulu. The pair were also rocking matching bathrobes in the picture. The photo appears to have been taken right before Kaia walked down the Calvin Klein runway.

And Gerber’s most recent photo shows her on the runway, dressed from head to toe in Calvin Klein. The 16-year-old was dressed in a black and white button-up shirt along with silky mustard-yellow pants. Her hair was down, and she appears to have worn very minimal makeup.

AOL reports that Gerber was one of the first models to walk the Calvin Klein runway and described Gerber’s look as “diner-inspired.”

big sis ❤️ @karliekloss A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Sep 6, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

“CALVIN KLEIN! there are no words to describe how I feel, I love you endlessly Raf!” Kaia captioned her debut photo.

Mom Cindy was also incredibly proud of her youngest child as she shared a similar photo of Kaia walking down the runway on her Instagram. The caption to her post was that of a proud mother.

Congrats @KaiaGerber! What a way to kick off your first runway season!! So excited for you!

Not surprisingly, Cindy’s 2.3 plus million followers flocked to social media to comment on the 51-year-old’s photo.

Congrats @KaiaGerber! What a way to kick off your first runway season!! So excited for you! A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Sep 8, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

“She got it from her mama,” one fan commented.

“Like mother like daughter. She is beautiful,” another Instagrammer said.

Prior to attending her daughter’s first fashion show, Cindy kept busy in New York by kicking off New York Fashion Week with her husband, Rande Gerber. The pair hit the popular Marc Jacobs fashion show, per Crawford’s Instagram page.

According to AOL, Cindy wasn’t the only big star at Marc’s show. Also in attendance was Julianne Moore, Ciara, Ansel Elgort, and Karlie Kloss.

Do you think Kaia has what it takes to become as iconic in the modeling world as her mother? Let us know in the comments.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]