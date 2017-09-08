Ben Affleck And Lindsay Shookus Happily Dating, Not Getting Married Yet [Rumor Debunked]

Ben Affleck has turned over a new leaf in his love life with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus after proceeding with a divorce from his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner.

Although tabloids have fabricated claims regarding Garner’s attitude toward Shookus and have stated that Garner is not happy with her ex’s new romance, Jen and Ben are actually quite amicable and moving on in their respective careers while enjoying co-parenting their three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Entertainment Tonight even draws attention to the fact that Jen and Ben spent time together following Labor Day weekend.

Recently, rumors have swirled that Affleck believes that Shookus is “the one,” and that the pair are heading for the alter. Gossip Cop reported on the claim ignited by In Touch, which included a headline that read, “Ben & Lindsay Getting Married.” The story also stated that Jennifer Garner is preventing the actor from enjoying marital bliss with Shookus.

The Argo star is said by a source to know that “Lindsay’s the one. They plan to tie the knot as soon as their divorces are finalized.” The alleged insider then goes on to state that Garner is not interested in helping Affleck “get on with his life,” and that Jen is “holding out for the best settlement possible.”

The rumor even suggests that Shookus and Affleck know how the wedding will play out, noting that they would like a small affair with a small number of guests. Additionally, reports suggest that Ben and Lindsay see this wedding as being the one that lasts, noting that the two have each been married before.

Despite all of these juicy claims, Gossip Cop has gotten to the bottom of the rumor and determined that it is all a falsity. An Affleck pal states that “[t]here is no truth to this,” which means that we won’t be seeing the happy couple tie the knot anytime soon. Ben and Lindsay are reportedly very much enjoying their exciting romance, which has the pair jet-setting to various locales for weekend getaways and supporting each other in various endeavors.

