‘Big Brother 19’ Ratings: CBS Beats Out College Football, ‘BB19’ Cast Still Has Many Fans

Big Brother 19 ratings took a bit of a hit going up against football, but the show has still had a strong week. The BB19 cast continues to bring CBS a lot of viewers and the especially good news for the network is that the reality competition show continues to lead the key demographics.

A report from TV By the Numbers reveals that the Sunday night ratings for the show won the time slot and primetime. The September 3 episode drew an estimated 5.6 million viewers and had a 1.6 mark for viewers aged 18-49. During that hour, the BB19 cast had a new Head of Household revealed (Christmas Abbott) as well as her nominations for eviction (Jason Dent and Alex Ow). The college football game on ABC may have put a dent in the Big Brother ratings, but the average viewership was still more than a million behind CBS.

Another report from TV By the Numbers covers the Big Brother 19 ratings from September 6. On a night where CBS had some very stiff competition from America’s Got Talent over on ABC, the Wednesday night episode had an estimated 6.32 million viewers and a 1.8 for the 18-49 demographic. It was a really impressive showing on a busy television night, falling behind only the estimated 11.68 million viewers that tuned in for one of the final episodes of the season for America’s Got Talent.

The Big Brother 19 ratings are up on each of the three nights it airs during the week when compared to the viewership numbers that CBS drew for Big Brother 18. This could be why the producers, the network, and CBS are so keen on trying a new project aimed at giving fans something to watch during the summer months. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it was announced on Thursday night (September 7) that the first season of Celebrity Big Brother is coming this winter. It’s a bold move that risks saturation, but could also be huge for CBS.

There have been a lot of frustrated viewers when it comes to the BB19 cast and how Paul Abrahamian has been running the show. Having a season of celebrities could give those particular fans a bit of a break from the normal format. A larger question will come when the Big Brother 20 commercials start coming out for summer 2018 and fans complain about returning houseguests again. For now, viewers still aren’t tuning out, providing great Big Brother 19 ratings and possibly showing producers that they should stay the course.

