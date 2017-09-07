Netflix Releases First Trailer For ‘The Magic School Bus’ Reboot, Features New Teacher And New Theme Song

The Magic School Bus, an animated kid’s show about a zany teacher who took her students on adventures with the help of a magical school bus, has been revived by Netflix. The streaming company released the trailer for The Magic School Bus Rides Again on Tuesday, inducing nostalgia in anyone who grew up in the 90s.

If you’re a millennial looking to recapture the feeling of a more innocent time, then you should know that a couple of major changes lie ahead. For starters, the beloved Miss Frizzle, originally voiced by Lily Tomlin, won’t be leading the students on adventures much longer. Viewers are promptly introduced to Miss Frizzle’s younger sister, Fiona Frizzle, who shows up to take over her teaching duties and, of course, the magical bus.

The original theme song is still intact, but the person performing the song, however, has changed. Originally performed by Little Richard, the theme is now being performed by none other than Lin-Manuel Miranda, best known for his work on Hamilton, according to Pitchfork.

Although some people haven’t adapted to the change, the reception to Lin-Manuel’s version has been largely positive. The same can’t be said for the animation style of The Magic School Bus Rides Again.

Netflix released the first trailer for the Magic School Bus reboot via Twitter and YouTube, and fans wasted no time expressing their disappointment for the updated look, which, among other things, has made the characters look more doll-like than they used to.

It would seem that Netflix took notice of the negative reception. Shortly after the Netflix uploaded the trailer to YouTube, it removed it just to put it back up a few minutes later, which some people think is because of the high dislike-to-like ratio. As of this writing, the re-uploaded trailer has 20,000 dislikes and only 10,000 likes.

You can check out the trailer for The Magic School Bus Rides Again below.

Tell us, what do you think of the trailer? Did you watch the original show growing up? Are you excited to check it out?