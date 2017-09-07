David Haye Wants A Record-Breaking Bout With Anthony Joshua in 2018

David Haye, the former world boxing Champion, aims to return for a fight with Anthony Joshua in 2018 that he hopes will shatter current records and expectations. The heavyweight behemoth, who is expected to return to the ring later this year, hopes to dethrone Joshua, the current belt-holder with an impressive record of 19-0, all of which are KOs.

The 36-years-old Haye is still recovering from an injury to his Achilles tendon, which some sports commentators say cost him a bout against Tony Bellew when the pair clashed in March. Some highly graphic photos published by the Express after the fight show just how seriously Haye was handicapped by the injury, which also fueled speculation about the fighter’s retirement.

Haye is reportedly undeterred by the injury to his leg, and he has high hopes to get his revenge against Bellew in a rematch in December, the details of which are still being negotiated, according to SkyNews. Haye is eager to get back in the ring to reclaim his title, should he heal and get in shape in time to be a serious contender against Joshua in 2018.

“Four fights, maximum. I believe I can work my way up the rankings and get the right fight with the right guys,” Haye said per SkySports. “Number one in my eyes is Anthony Joshua,” Haye went on to say.

In order to get a shot at Joshua, however, Haye will first most likely need to reclaim his prestige in the rematch against Bellew, which is growing increasingly unlikely. Complications over the details of the fight appear to have arisen to the point where neither fighter appears ready for a rematch.

“We have always been on different pages,” Haye said to SkySports regarding Bellew. “I won’t be holding my breath for that one. If it’s supposed to happen it will happen, but at the moment I wouldn’t put money on it,” Haye finished.

Haye won’t have any easy time against Joshua in the event he gets the fight he wants. The current belt-holder with the World Boxing Association, the International Boxing Federation, and the International Boxing Organization stands at an imposing 6’6″, and he will get plenty of training in before 2018 as he continues to defend his title against the likes of Kubrat Pulev of Bulgaria.

Haye, who previously won fame with an impressive record of 28 victories, 26 of which were knockouts, with only three defeats, remains confident in his skills regardless of his injury.

“If I can have two fights back and work my way up the rankings, then it will be up to Joshua to give the fans one of the biggest fights ever in the UK,” Haye concluded, per SkySports.

