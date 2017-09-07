Former RNC Chair Michael Steele Dishes More Trump Administration Dirt To iHeartRadio’s Domenick Nati

Michael Steele, the former RNC chairman, isn’t afraid to share his opinions about things relating to President Donald Trump. In the past, he’s been talking to political newspapers and radio shows. Yesterday, however, he stopped by iHeartRadio’s The Domenick Nati Show to talk about all things Trump, who he wants to have coffee with (hint: she’s a celebrity icon), and how Colin Kaepernick is being “black-balled” by the NFL.

In talking to Domenick Nati, Michael Steele was more than happy to disclose that he felt that Donald Trump was the most “narcissistic” president in history and that he deploys “racism” to cater to the so-called “Southern Strategy,” which was a strategy that dates all the way back to the Johnson and Nixon administrations. What’s more, Steele said that while he voted Republican, he didn’t vote for Trump in the 2016 election.

In Trump’s defense, however, Steele said that while black people aren’t Trump’s priority, they weren’t for Obama or any other president, either. What’s more, he said that Trump will not be impeached, and to think that he will be is a “Democratic pipe dream.” Finally, referring to the recent DACA decision by Donald Trump, Michael Steele said that while the current DACA program will go away, “existing DREAMers will stay and Republicans need to “get their heads out of their behinds” when it comes to immigration.”

On a celebrity note, Michael Steele said that he would like to have coffee with Beyonce, and he feels that Colin Kaepernick is being black-balled by the NFL.

Michael Steele made the news a few days ago when, according to Newsweek, he publicly stated that President Donald Trump is “obsessed with his own self-image.” Steele went on to say that Trump’s ideas about himself were unrealistic — that even if he tries to “play into a narrative” that people have in their own heads about him, he will still meet with some resistance, because there are over 500 members of Congress that come from a different world view that will, in some cases, disagree with him, regardless of their party affiliation. What’s more, Steele said, the reason Donald Trump has a problem accepting news that points out his bad side — and has a problem with people who disagree with him — is because he’s used to doing things on a corporate level, where people couldn’t disagree with him lest they lose their jobs, so he isn’t used to people disagreeing with him.

