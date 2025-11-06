Strange Trump Moments That Have Everyone Talking After His Bizarre Speech

Donald Trump seems to be in a precarious situation for the first time in his presidency. Republicans are undoubtedly feeling the heat, even if they are blaming recent election defeats on states and cities that have historically been Democratic, though many of these regions backed Trump a year ago.

Trump is proposing steps to speed up his takeover agenda because it is likely that Republicans will lose control of the House or Senate in the second half of his term. According to Mikey Smith, this includes doing away with the filibuster, increasing redistricting, and enforcing voter ID laws in an attempt to keep control of Congress.

Muslim New Yorkers erupted in celebration following the news of the prejected victory of Zohran Mamdani – NYC’s first ever Muslim mayor. This is a win for America, Muslims and Palestine. A massive slap to Israel and American Islamophobes. pic.twitter.com/ONA9Vq1RKz — Robert Carter (@Bob_cart124) November 5, 2025

Trump’s Strict Advice to Mamdani is “Be ‘Nice’ to Him”

Donald Trump on Zohran Mamdani: “I thought it was a very angry speech. Certainly angry toward me, and I think he should be nice to me. I’m sort of the one that has to approve a lot of things coming to him so he’s off to a bad start.”

Trump was questioned about his reaction to Mamdani’s victory speech during a meeting with Brett Baier of Fox News in Miami. “It was a very angry speech,” Trump said. “Certainly angry towards me, and I think he has to be very nice to me. I’m the one who sorta has to approve lots of things coming to him.”

When asked about Mamdani’s statement, “If you come for one of us, you have to come through all of us.” Trump responded: “A very dangerous statement for him to make…He has to be very respectful of Washington,” he added. “Because if not, he’s not going to get anything.” When questioned whether he’d contact Mamdani’s administration in New York, Trump fired back: “I would say he should reach out to us.”

Trump puts a new sign outside the Oval Office

Donald Trump made sure there’s absolutely no confusion with the other curved-wall spaces in the White House. Hence, he has installed the words, “The Oval Office” on the wall outside the Oval Office in large gold cursive lettering. He even received backlash for the installation, with social media users calling the signboard tacky, which has ruined the beauty of the historical building. Some users even commented, “No money to feed starving kids, but the White House found the cash to put up a gaudy sign that says “The Oval Office” outside the White House.”