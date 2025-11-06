“Nothing Looks Right” – Eric Trump Fuels Conspiracy Theories About Investigation Into Donald Trump’s Would-Be Assassin

Eric Trump has made a demand that investigators should finally solve the mystery behind the gunman who attempted to assassinate his father, Donald Trump, at a Pennsylvania rally in 2024. While discussing the case of 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, the President’s son said, “nothing about it looks right.” In July last year, Crooks attempted to kill Trump at a Butler rally.

“We know nothing. In fact, not only am I unsatisfied, I’m wholly [expletive language] off about it, and I remain [expletive language] off about it,” Trump said during an appearance on ‘Pod Force One with Miranda Devine’ when asked if he was satisfied with the investigation (via Fox News).

Eric Trump, 41, questioned the lack of information available about the shooter. Crooks hardly has any online paper trail and no known associates. “We see a picture of a kid who looks like he’s 14 years old, and we’ve seen no other pictures of him. We don’t know who he is,” he said.

Moreover, Trump noted that Crooks is known to have “multiple cellphones” and questioned why, after police retaliated, Crooks was cremated within a week of his passing. ‘The kid was cremated in like 5 days or 6 days. Like, give me a break. Like, most family pets take longer to be cremated.’

🔥 On the Butler attempt Eric Trump says “ I AM PISSED OFF ABOUT IT..WE KNOW NOTHING..HE HAD MULTIPLE CELLPHONES..THE KID WAS CREMATED IN 5 DAYS..NOTHING ABOUT THIS IS RIGHT”

@EricTrump says they had no problem getting on the J6er phones. He also says “ THERE IS PROBABLY… pic.twitter.com/JcCQ2NJSR5 — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) November 5, 2025

He said, “I’m very far away from being a conspiracy theorist, but nothing about it looks right.”

He commented that the FBI is taking more than necessary for the investigation. He confessed that he has ‘no idea’ what’s holding things up. “I’m a guy who’s not satisfied. I think it’s a joke that we don’t know.”

On July 13, 2024, Crooks opened fire at Trump, the then-Republican Party nominee for the Presidential election. Trump was hit in the ear while a bullet killed one of the audience members, Corey Camperatore. 50-year-old Camperatore was a former fire chief and father of two.

🚨 Eric Trump Says He is ‘Totally Unsatisfied’ With What We Were Told About the Assassination Attempt in Butler “I think they tried to kill my father because they did not want his voice on that stage … We better get to the bottom of who this guy was.” pic.twitter.com/HlajVqhX9i — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 18, 2025

Crooks was a registered Republican who had only graduated from high school two years before the shooting. He was shot dead by Secret Service snipers at the Trump rally. He worked as a dietary assistant at Bethel Park Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He fed and cared for sick and elderly patients who had just been admitted to the hospital.

Mark Crooks told the Daily Mail that he had not seen the gunman or his parents for a very long time and described the family as very private. “I haven’t seen that part of my family in years,” he said. “Honestly, it’s been so long I don’t think much about them.”

“It’s a shame. The kid is like a stranger to me. They’re private and they don’t reach out to anybody any time,” he said.

Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, claimed that no one in her family has been informed about what occurred or what investigators believe may have caused it. “None of us have been briefed,” she told commentator Benny Johnson on Monday. Speaking about Trump, she added, “He doesn’t want to think or know more about it. He boxes it away.. So he can focus on taking this country back.”