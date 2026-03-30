Crime

3 Dead in Austin Shooting, FBI Suspects Terror Angle in Mass Shooting

Published on: March 30, 2026 at 8:46 AM ET

The shooter was shouting "Allahu Akbar."

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
FBI suspects terrorism
The Austin shooter was carrying a Quran in his car. (Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons/ Tony Hisget)

The FBI is investigating the March 1 shooting in Austin along with the Austin Police Department. Authorities suspect it was an act of terrorism, confirming it was a targeted violent attack on innocent people. The shooting occurred on Rio Grande Street, killing three people and injuring 15 others.

The shooter was identified as Ndiaga Diagne, a 53-year-old man who also had ties to San Antonio. Three police officers confronted him and fatally shot him. Before opening fire, the accused circled the area in his SUV.

He was wearing clothing referencing Allah and Iran. His clothing featured an image of the Iranian flag along with the words “Property of Allah.” Additionally, he yelled Allahu Akbar. Authorities also found a Quran in his car.

 

Law enforcement revealed they were seconds away from the scene, which helped save several lives. The injured were transported to local hospitals. The three people who were killed were identified as Ryder Harrington, a 19-year-old former Texas University student; Savitha Shan, a 21-year-old student; and Jorge Pederson, a 30-year-old martial arts fighter.

The FBI suspects Diagne may have links to terrorism. One of the agency officials said the case may have a “potential nexus to terrorism.” Diagne’s motive behind the shooting is unknown, and authorities are still investigating.

More clarity on the motive may emerge as the investigation progresses. The attack came just after the U.S. attacked Iran on Feb. 28. The two could be connected, but it is too early to confirm.

The Austin shooting is among the deadliest in the area since 1996. Diagne came prepared and targeted people on a bar patio, then rolled down the window and started firing with his pistol. After that, he got out of the car on Wood Street and started walking toward people with his assault rifle.

A witness on the street said he saw people running and realized it was a shooting when a shirtless man approached him. “The victim said, ‘I just got shot.’”

According to an FBI statement, authorities have gathered more than 2,000 digital images, including CCTV and surveillance footage, to review the attack. The department has also asked people to submit tips online to help with the investigation.

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