2-Year-Old Dog Is Abandoned at Airport — Then Named After Airline

Nothing is more important for a pet parent than the well-being and safety of their pets. A true dog lover can go to extreme lengths just to ensure their friend’s safety, doing whatever it takes to keep them safe and sound.

However, the shocking act of a woman regarding her pup has tainted the very definition of a pet parent. The woman allegedly felt nothing when she decided to just abandon her 2-year-old pup at a Las Vegas airport when she could not board the plane together.

🐾 Abandoned at the Airport… but Not Forgotten We can’t believe we have to say this… but please don’t abandon your dog at the airport — or anywhere else. On February 2, 2026, at approximately 11:39 p.m., LVMPD officers assigned to Harry Reid International Airport responded to… pic.twitter.com/vZd6TMSaEF — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 18, 2026

According to People, the woman was informed she lacked the proper documents to fly with her pet as a service dog at the JetBlue ticket counter of the Harry Reid International Airport.

But rather than waiting for a solution or opting for different means to reach her destination, she left her dog in the airport and went to her gate to board the flight.

The incident happened on February 2, 2026, and the police were called to handle the matter. When they questioned the woman, she seemed unapologetic for her actions. She even claimed her dogs had a tracking device, implying that someone else would have returned her pet later.

The entire interaction was caught on the security footage, where an officer told her, “We are going to walk you back to where your dog is, and we are going to issue you a citation.”

Following this, the woman was charged with animal abandonment and resisting arrest. Her puppy, now named JetBlue, spent 10 days with animal control after being abandoned.

Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas also stepped up to take care of JetBlue. Founder Danielle Roth traveled through the night to take the dog under his care and asserted, “We made him a promise that he will never be abandoned again.”

JetBlue’s story has since gone viral, with many wanting to adopt him. Roth has thanked everyone for their interest and urged them to look at others in her shelter who also deserve their own homes.

In case you missed it. A woman went to the airport in Las Vegas with her dog but hadn’t filled out the paperwork so Jet Blue wouldn’t let her take the dog on the plane. So she LEFT IT and went to the gate!! Who leaves their dog??? It’s no longer hers. pic.twitter.com/nT67xS8wqh — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) February 19, 2026

“We have a lot of people who have replied to him. Clearly, his story is very touching. So we’re really asking that everybody stay very understanding…There are so many others that are equally as good. He’s a perfect two-year-old,” Roth stated.

Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas is a non-profit organisation that works to save dogs from inhumane conditions, mainly overseas. Anyone interested can volunteer, adopt, foster, or donate to support the team, among other things.